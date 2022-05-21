Biden’s strategy for North Korea is far from Trump’s spectacular diplomacy





And during a press conference here on Saturday, he did not look particularly eager for a handshake with the North Korean despot.

“It will depend on whether he is honest and whether he is serious,” Biden said when asked if he would be willing to meet Kim.

The days of brilliant summits, leaders-with-leaders, and other photo-options that defined President Donald Trump’s diplomatic efforts with North Korea and the ousted Kim seem to be over for now. So are the efforts for a grand deal, “all for all” denuclearization.

Instead, Biden administration officials are focused on what they call a “calibrated, practical approach,” seeking increasing progress toward denuclearization through sustained diplomatic engagement. And Kim, once again isolated on the world stage and unable to catch up and smile with a US president, seems ready to aim for an intercontinental ballistic missile test while Biden is in the region.

A year after the Biden administration completed a review of its policy toward North Korea, Biden’s first trip to South Korea now puts him at the center of a new yet unproven strategy. While a possible missile launch while Biden is in the region could increase tensions, observers have also seen a major coronavirus outbreak in North Korea as a potential, albeit narrow, diplomatic opening – if not with the US, then at least with South Korea. Testing Biden’s response Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said the US was “prepared” for the possibility of a North Korean missile or nuclear test while Biden was in the region and that the president could adjust his stance. US military in the region. “If something happens, it will only serve to reinforce and emphasize the fact that the United States will engage in the Indo-Pacific, be an unwavering ally, and stand firm and will not back down from any act of aggression.” Sullivan told reporters aboard an Air Force One heading to South Korea. To date, the President’s strategy has not yielded a single working meeting with North Korea in the year since the administration completed a review of U.S. policy toward the Hermit kingdom, a senior administration official said, adding that “there is no And North Korea has also accelerated its pace of ballistic missile tests – launching 15 this year, so far. “We are definitely concerned,” the test official said. “But we remain committed to our basic approach, which is that we will do what we have to do for security for us, for our allies, for our deployed forces. And at the same time, we will continue to implement the Council. of Security (United Nations) Resolutions and encouragement of others and pressure of others to do the same.But we will continue to reach out to the north and make it clear that we seek diplomacy with them.We seek commitment. ” “Unfortunately, so far – I think we have to be honest about that – they have not been ready,” the senior official added. Covid in North Korea could be an opportunity for engagement U.S. officials and North Korean experts backed the country’s lack of diplomatic engagement with the U.S. and other countries in part in the draconian coronavirus-blocking measures the hermit kingdom has had throughout Biden’s time in office. But news earlier this month of the first major, publicly acknowledged outbreak of the coronavirus in North Korea has also raised some hopes for a possible de-escalation opportunity. While U.S. officials do not believe the blast will hamper North Korea’s ability to conduct a missile test, they have also watched closely for signs that it may accept South or international Korean assistance to combat the blast. “The hope is that they will be more willing to engage in Covid-related humanitarian aid and that this could serve as a means of thawing a diplomatic route that has been frozen since the failed US-North Korea summit in Hanoi. , “said Patricia Kim. , an associate of David M. Rubenstein at the Brookings Institution. “So I think there is hope there.” A senior administration official said the U.S. had previously told North Korea it was ready to engage in discussions about aid to alleviate the coronavirus, but had not had any direct contact since the recent outbreak. Pyongyang has not yet responded to the new government in Seoul’s bid for coronavirus assistance. A big change from Trump’s showman diplomacy Trump’s policy toward North Korea reflected the erratic nature of his presidency. Warned by then-President Barack Obama in the Oval Office in 2016 that Pyongyang would pose to him the greatest threat to national security, Trump adopted a belligerent approach to the North and its leader in the early days of his presidency. From his summer home in New Jersey, Trump threatened to send “fire and fury” over North Korea if its provocations continued. He boasted that “his nuclear button” was bigger than Kim’s. And during a speech at the United Nations, he referred to the dictator as the “Little Rocket Man,” an insult he invented to reduce his enemy to a cartoon. However, over time and, in Trump’s view, as his rhetoric attracted Kim, politics shifted strongly in another direction. After a historic summit in Singapore, the first between a U.S. and North Korean leader, the men exchanged what Trump later called “love letters.” They met again in Hanoi, though those talks broke down due to differences in easing sanctions. The last time Trump visited Seoul as president, he traveled to the Korean demilitarized zone to meet Kim in person, crossing the demarcation line in North Korea. Biden, for his part, will cancel a visit to the DMZ altogether, with officials saying he instead chose a conference at Osan Air Base after having already visited the DMZ as vice president. Trump’s efforts seemed to spur a pause in North Korean provocations, with a reduction in missile and nuclear tests. However, in essence, efforts to persuade Kim to halt his nuclear program stalled and ultimately yielded no progress toward the ultimate goal of denuclearization. “I think the Biden administration has tried to discern its policy towards North Korea by saying that it is not interested in heated summits or big bargains, but that it wants to take a practical and calibrated approach to building towards denuclearization. full of North Korea, “said Patricia Kim.” I think shutting down the phone, of course, is not so much U.S. policy, but the fact that North Korea seems to have zero interest in talking about denuclearization. ” As Trump sought to cultivate Kim as a partner and personal friend, he cast skepticism over the necessity of keeping US troops on the Korean Peninsula and imposed tough tariffs on South Korean goods, steps that caused deep anxiety in Seoul and the region. for American engagement. to security. Biden has adopted a much more traditional, welcome news approach to the countries he is visiting this week. “There is a sigh of relief after Biden came to the region and talked about alliances in a language the Allies understood. They just did not understand, they did not understand what Trump had said,” said Victor Cha, President of Korea. at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

