What is in draft law 96, the new Quebec law on the protection of the French language
This coming week, Quebec is expected to pass Bill 96, the controversial law proposed by the government to protect the French language in the province.
The bill would reform some parts of Quebec legislation, including the French Language Charter, affecting everything from education and health to immigrants’ rights to be served in other languages.
Simon Jolin-Barrete, the minister responsible for the French language, says that since Quebec is a French province, it should use its official language with the public.
“One thing is for sure: if we want to improve the level of French here in Quebec, we have to act first from the state,” he told the CBC. “If we want citizens to use more French, the one who is supposed to set this example is the state of Quebec.”
However, the bill has since been criticized on several fronts, including the use of the outstanding clause, which allows a province to transcend the fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Instead of applying only the clause to specific parts of the bill 96, the government has applied the clause to the entire bill, making every aspect of the law broadly immune to statutory legal challenges.
So what does all this mean for Quebec? What exactly is, and is not, in draft law 96 and how will it work in practice? What parts have bothered critics? Here’s what we know so far.
educatIon
The bill will limit the number of students who can enter English-language colleges, known as CEGEPs.
The number of students in CEGEP in English, as a percentage of total students, may not be higher than it was in the previous school year and may not exceed 17.5 per cent of the total student population in Quebec.
Once you are in an English CEGEP, there are new requirements even during your studies. All students will need to attend at least three 45-hour French courses.
For those who qualify in English, they can be French second language courses, ie classes that simply teach how to speak and write French.
For those who do not qualify, there should be three courses from your core curriculum. So if you are studying health sciences, three of your health science courses should be in French. Qualified English students can also choose to follow this path if they prefer.
Once you take care of this, there is one more requirement to graduate. Bill 96 states that a student “who does not have the required knowledge of speaking and writing French required by the government” cannot obtain a degree.
This means that there is a French exam at the end of CEGEP studies. The exam is the same throughout the province, regardless of whether or not the student went to an English or French CEGEP, and you must pass to graduate.
However, those who have the right to English language are excluded from taking the exam.
Draft Law 96 does not change who has the right to education in English.
Health care
Bill 96 states that government units must “in an exemplary manner, use the French language, promote its quality, ensure its development in Quebec and protect it”.
But Bill 96 also makes an exception, saying a language other than French could be used by government agencies “where health, public safety or natural justice principles so require”.
However, another section specifies that a government agency cannot “systematically use that other language.”
This is the part that worries some people. Jolin-Barrette, speaking to CBC News last week, was adamant, saying that when it comes to access to healthcare, nothing would change for English speakers in the province.
“Anyone who wants to get health care in English can get it,” he said. “If you are an English-speaking Quebecer, or a recent immigrant, or a tourist, you can take it in English. It was like that before. It is like that now. And it will be like that in the future, after Bill 96.”
However, Robert Leckey, dean of McGill University law school, said it was unclear when the health care system would be allowed to implement the exemption.
He explained that for Quebec Religious Symbols Bill 21, the government had specifically stated that the entire health care system was exempt from the law.
“They are clearly choosing not to do that,” he said.
Leckey said this suggests that not everything will be covered by the exemption. What types of health care would qualify and what not is not clear in the bill.
He pointed out that if Bill 96 was shown to somehow violate Canada’s Federal Health Act, which guarantees access to care, federal law would prevail, but it is unclear whether it would come to that point in practice.
Court and justice
Like the health care system, Bill 96 has an exception to “natural justice” and Quebecers have the right to seek justice in English or French courts. This aspect of the law will not change.
However, how easy it will be to get an English-speaking judge is a whole other matter.
Draft Law 96 describes that judges will no longer need to have “a specific level of knowledge of a language other than the official language”.
If both the French language and justice ministers agree, they can choose to place a bilingual request for a potential judge, but only after any other options have been exhausted.
So while the right to be heard in English is still ingrained, the reality of how common it would be to have a bilingual judge ahead has been called into question.
Politicians elected to the National Assembly or appointed ministers will not even be required to have knowledge of the English language.
Privacy and workplace
Bill 96 also touches on French in the workplace and gives the new Quebec language office comprehensive powers to investigate businesses suspected of not operating in the official language of the province.
Prior to Bill 96, only businesses with 50 employees or more had to have a plan to ensure that French was the common language of the workplace. This included a French committee and a certificate from the government certifying that the common language of the business is French.
This will now apply to businesses with less than 25 employees.
Also, employers will not be able to require knowledge of any language other than French when hiring or promoting employees.
The only exception is if the employer can indicate that another language is required for the job and that they “took all reasonable means to avoid placing such a requirement”.
But constitutional experts are worried about what might happen when a business is suspected of not being French enough.
Dawn of Montreal12:03What are the implications of draft law 96 in the law?
Under the Quebec Charter for the French Language, inspectors were already allowed to investigate those cases, including the requirement to view documents. However, this power was always limited by the Canadian statute, which protects Canadians from unreasonable search and seizure.
Draft Law 96 not only gives it this power French language office in Kubek (OQLF), but since it invokes the inexplicable clause, it can bypass the fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the statute.
“This means that ministers or inspectors can do whatever they want with regard to a confiscation, which is against my concept of the rule of law,” said Frdric Brard, a professor of constitutional law at the Univers de Montral.
“It certainly is not a good feeling to see that it is so easy for those inspectors to go to your house and seize whatever they want without any court authorization.”
Newcomers to Quebec
Bill 96 significantly affects the lives of immigrants from outside Canada to Quebec.
Under the new rules, refugees and immigrants moving to Quebec will be allowed to receive services in English or another language for six months upon arrival.
After that, all government services will be exclusively in French, unless it falls under one of the exceptions of “health, public safety or natural justice principles”.
Those providing services for newcomers will need to do so in French.
Thus, for example, if a government employee was assisting an immigrant whose first language is Italian, even if the employee also spoke Italian, the employee would still be required to use only French.
Speaking of CBC The current Last week, Christopher Skeete, the prime minister’s parliamentary assistant for relations with English-speaking Quebec, said that after six months, newcomers are usually settled enough to begin the transition to French.
Skeete noted that in other parts of Canada, from day 1 “it is expected that you will communicate in English with the Canadian government or the Ontario government”.
“What we are saying is that you actually have the right here in Quebec for six months to express yourself in another language.”
Janet Cleveland, who researches the health and well-being of refugees and immigrants at the SHERPA University Institute in Montreal, said that what is essential is to have permission to use other languages.
“Yes, it’s true in Ontario, there is no obligation to provide services in languages other than English,” she said. “But there are too many programs that allow it.”
“What [Bill 96] it is not that it prohibits the use of other languages. “This is a big change.”
