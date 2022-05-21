La Pche Protesters Against Bill 96 Call for ‘More Inclusive’ Quebec





A group of about 20 protesters, with placards in hand, gathered in La Pche, Que., On Friday morning to demonstrate against Bill 96, the controversial language bill expected to be approved by the Quebec government next week. . The bill is a key piece of legislation for the government of Franois Legault and aims to reform the French Language Charter to ensure that French is the common language of the province. It would impose more obligations on smaller businesses than exist under current laws, limit the number of English-speaking students, and require them to take three French courses at the college level. It would also require young immigrants to have access to government services only in French six months after arrival. Bill 96 has an exception that allows the use of languages ​​other than French by government agencies “where required by health, public safety or the principles of natural justice”. But those who oppose the bill say the restrictions will make access to services more difficult in practice. “We are in danger of losing students, businesses and people who do not speak French,” protest organizer Kate Greenland told Radio Canada. The protest was organized outside of an event to advertise high-speed internet, attended by four Quebec MNAs from the Orford, Gatineau, Chapleau and Papineau riders. Greenland said they were looking for a “more diverse, more inclusive Quebec”. Protesters gather in La Pche, Que., To demonstrate against the bill 96. (Patrick Louiseize / Radio Canada) Mathieu Lacombe, minister for Outaouais, accepted a petition from the protesters and said “properly marked” in French after speaking with them for a few minutes. “Citizens have the right to express themselves,” Lacombe said. “Certainly not me, who will blame those who staged the demonstration. “That being said, I find that there is a lot of misinformation about draft law 96 that does not restrict freedom, that does not impede the provision of health care to Anglo-Chinese and that does not prevent them from studying in their own language.” Mathieu Lacombe, the minister in charge of the Outaouais region, is handed a petition by protesters in La Pche, Que., Which he promised to take to the Quebec National Assembly. (Rebecca Kwan / Radio Canada) Carly Woods from Wakefield, Que., Shared her thoughts on the bill in French and English for Radio Canada. “We are a fairly close English community in a wonderful province that we fully embrace, but in our hospitals we need to be able to speak our first language,” Woods said. Woods added that she is particularly opposed to the new rules around CEGEP and the restriction on the number of children allowed to attend an English school, calling the restrictions “out of this world”. Ottawa Breakfast10:10The Quebec language reform bill is very close to becoming law The government of Prime Minister Franois Legaults continues to defend Bill 96, despite criticism that it may restrict access to basic services for the provinces’ English-speaking minority. “People are feeling that their voice is not being heard in Quebec City,” said Caryl Green, the provincial Liberal candidate in Gatineau riding and former Chelsea mayor Que. Green said she was approached by protest organizers, who sought her support. She said the bill contains many restrictions that will make sustainable development in the province difficult. “I believe that law 96 should be questioned, and should be amended, still, to represent the needs of minority groups, immigrants, Anglophones.”

