International
Why the global shortage of land threatens food, medicine and climate
Earth can be considered black gold, and we are finishing it.
The United Nations declared the earth final and predicted catastrophic losses within 60 years.
“There are countries that have already lost all of their land above,” Jo Handelsman, author of “A World Without Soil” and a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told CNBC.
The impact of land degradation could reach $ 23 trillion in food, ecosystem services and worldwide revenue losses by 2050, under the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.
“We have identified 10 land threats in our global report Land erosion is number one because it is happening everywhere,” said Ronald Vargas, secretary of the Global Land Partnership and the Land and Water Officer at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations . CNBC.
According to the UN, soil erosion could reduce crop yields by up to 10% by 2050, which equates to the removal of millions of hectares of agricultural land.
And when the world loses land, food supply, clean drinking water and biodiversity are threatened.
Moreover, land plays an important role in mitigating climate change.
Earth contains more than three times the amount of carbon in the earth’s atmosphere and four times as much in all living plants and animals together, according to Columbia School of Climate.
“Earth is the habitat for more than a quarter of the planet’s biodiversity. Every gram of soil contains millions of bacterial and fungal cells that play a very important role in all ecosystem services,” said Reza Afshar, chief scientist at the Agricultural Research Farm. regenerative at the Rodale Institute, told CNBC.
The Rodale Institute in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, is known as the birthplace of modern organic farming.
“The projects we do here are focused on improving and rebuilding the health of the land. We have a test of the agricultural system that has been operating for 42 years,” Afshar said. It is the longest side-by-side comparison of organic and conventional wheat planting systems in North America.
Research has found that regenerative, organic farming produces yields up to 40% higher during drought, can bring farmers greater profits and releases 40% less carbon emissions than conventional farming practices.
How is it possible? The Rodale Institute says it all starts with the ground.
“When we talk about healthy soil, we are talking about all aspects of the soil, chemical, physical and biological, that must be in perfect condition to be able to produce healthy food for us,” said Afshar.
It’s critical, of course, because the world relies on 95% of the earth of our food production. But this is only the beginning of its importance.
“The good news is that we know enough to get to work,” Dianna Bagnall, an soil research scientist at the Institute of Earth Health, told CNBC.
Watch the video above to learn more about why we are facing a silent land crisis, how the earth can be saved and what it means for the world.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/06/05/why-the-global-soil-shortage-threatens-food-medicine-and-the-climate.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- 3 dead and 11 injured in a shooting in the United States, this time in Philadelphia June 5, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan says ‘the inevitable problems around us’ caused Jawan to be late June 5, 2022
- A healthy person isn’t complete without exercise, says Dare June 5, 2022
- Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Consensus “Buy” Rating From Analysts June 5, 2022
- Long before Bean Boots, Mainers were at the forefront of fashion June 5, 2022