Why the global shortage of land threatens food, medicine and climate

Earth can be considered black gold, and we are finishing it.

The United Nations declared the earth final and predicted catastrophic losses within 60 years.

“There are countries that have already lost all of their land above,” Jo Handelsman, author of “A World Without Soil” and a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told CNBC.

The impact of land degradation could reach $ 23 trillion in food, ecosystem services and worldwide revenue losses by 2050, under the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

“We have identified 10 land threats in our global report Land erosion is number one because it is happening everywhere,” said Ronald Vargas, secretary of the Global Land Partnership and the Land and Water Officer at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations . CNBC.

According to the UN, soil erosion could reduce crop yields by up to 10% by 2050, which equates to the removal of millions of hectares of agricultural land.

And when the world loses land, food supply, clean drinking water and biodiversity are threatened.

Moreover, land plays an important role in mitigating climate change.

Earth contains more than three times the amount of carbon in the earth’s atmosphere and four times as much in all living plants and animals together, according to Columbia School of Climate.

“Earth is the habitat for more than a quarter of the planet’s biodiversity. Every gram of soil contains millions of bacterial and fungal cells that play a very important role in all ecosystem services,” said Reza Afshar, chief scientist at the Agricultural Research Farm. regenerative at the Rodale Institute, told CNBC.

The Rodale Institute in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, is known as the birthplace of modern organic farming.

“The projects we do here are focused on improving and rebuilding the health of the land. We have a test of the agricultural system that has been operating for 42 years,” Afshar said. It is the longest side-by-side comparison of organic and conventional wheat planting systems in North America.

Research has found that regenerative, organic farming produces yields up to 40% higher during drought, can bring farmers greater profits and releases 40% less carbon emissions than conventional farming practices.

How is it possible? The Rodale Institute says it all starts with the ground.

“When we talk about healthy soil, we are talking about all aspects of the soil, chemical, physical and biological, that must be in perfect condition to be able to produce healthy food for us,” said Afshar.

It’s critical, of course, because the world relies on 95% of the earth of our food production. But this is only the beginning of its importance.

“The good news is that we know enough to get to work,” Dianna Bagnall, an soil research scientist at the Institute of Earth Health, told CNBC.

Watch the video above to learn more about why we are facing a silent land crisis, how the earth can be saved and what it means for the world.