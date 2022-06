Australia says Chinese fighter jets intercepted the surveillance vehicle in May

SIDNEY, June 5 (Reuters) – A Chinese fighter jet has dangerously intercepted an Australian military surveillance aircraft in the South China Sea region in May, the Australian defense department said on Sunday. The Royal Australian Air Force P-8 naval surveillance aircraft was captured by a Chinese J-16 fighter during “routine naval surveillance activity” in international airspace in the region on May 26, the defense said in a statement. declaration. “The wiretapping resulted in a dangerous maneuver which posed a security threat to the P-8 aircraft and its crew,” he said. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters in Perth that his government had expressed concerns to China “through the right channels”. China’s Foreign Ministry in Beijing and its embassy in Australia did not respond to requests for comment outside working hours. Defense Secretary Richard Marles said the Chinese plane flew very close to the RAAF aircraft and released a “hull package” containing small pieces of aluminum that were inserted into the engine of the Australian aircraft. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends the Quad Leaders Summit in Tokyo, Japan on May 24, 2022. Yuichi Yamazaki / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo “Obviously this is very dangerous,” Marles told ABC television. Australia has previously joined the United States in declaring that China’s claims to the disputed islands in the South China Sea do not comply with international law. The defense said for decades that it had undertaken maritime surveillance in the region and “does so in accordance with international law, exercising the right to freedom of navigation and flight in international waters and airspace”. Relations between Australia and China, major trading partners, have been strained recently due to growing Chinese influence in the Pacific as China sought a regional security agreement with Pacific island countries. Read more Also in May, a Chinese intelligence ship was spotted off the west coast of Australia within 50 nautical miles by a sensitive defense structure, which is used by Australian, American and allied submarines. Read more In February, China and Australia exchanged charges over an incident in which Australia said one of its naval patrol planes discovered a laser pointing at it from a People’s Liberation Army Navy ship. Read more Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Samuel McKeith; Edited by Lisa Shumaker Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-says-chinese-fighter-jet-intercepted-its-surveillance-aircraft-2022-06-05/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos