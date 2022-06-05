Australia says China threatened the plane over the South China Sea





Beijing – Australia said on Sunday that a Chinese fighter jet carried out dangerous maneuvers threatening the safety of one of its naval surveillance aircraft over the South China Sea and forcing it to return to base. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government expressed concern to China over the May 26 incident, which the Ministry of Defense said took place in international airspace where a Chinese J-16 intercepted a P-8A Poseidon surveillance aircraft on routine patrol. Defense Secretary Richard Marles said the Chinese J-16 aircraft flew very close to the Australian plane and released flames and hulls that were swallowed by Poseidon engines, a converted Boeing 737-800. The J-16 … accelerated and cut off the P-8 nose, placing itself in front of the P-8 at a very close distance, he told reporters in Melbourne. At that moment, it subsequently released a hull clutch, which contained small pieces of aluminum, some of which were inserted into the engine of the P-8 aircraft. It is clear that this is very dangerous. He said the P-8 crew responded professionally and returned the aircraft to its base. There was no official response Sunday from Beijing. Such incidents are not unprecedented. A collision between a U.S. EP-3 surveillance aircraft and a Chinese Air Force aircraft in April 2001 resulted in the death of the Chinese pilot and the 10-day suspension of the U.S. air crew from China. Relations between Australia and China have been strained for years after Beijing imposed trade barriers and refused high-level exchanges in response to Canberra rules aimed at foreign interference in its domestic policy. Australia and others have also sought to block Chinese entry into the South Pacific, including Beijing’s signing of a security agreement with the Solomon Islands that could result in the deployment of Chinese troops and ships in the archipelago, which stretches less than 2,000 kilometers. (1,200 miles). from the Australian coast. Last month’s incident comes amid increasingly aggressive behavior by the Chinese military in border areas and at sea targeting aircraft, ships and ground forces from India, Canada, the United States and the Philippines. In February, Australia said a Chinese navy ship also fired a laser at one of its Poseidon surveillance aircraft, illuminating it while flying over Australia’s northern approaches and endangering the safety of the crew. China claims almost the entirety of the South China Sea and has steadily increased pressure against other countries with claims to parts of the strategic waterway. This has included building military facilities on artificial islands and harassing foreign fishing vessels and military missions in the international air and sea. Earlier this year, US Indo-Pacific Commander Adm. John C. Aquilino said China has fully militarized at least three of its island possessions, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and blocking equipment and military aircraft. The U.S. and its allies have consistently challenged Chinese claims by organizing patrols and military exercises in the area, provoking angry reactions from Beijing despite agreements aimed at easing tensions. We were acting fully within our rights … most of our trade crosses the South China Sea, Marles said. This incident will not prevent Australia from continuing to engage in these activities, which are within our rights and international law to guarantee that there is freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, because it is essentially in the interest of our nations.

