The international food crisis stemming from the war in Ukraine has no quick fix, experts say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A food crisis that puts nearly 50 million other people worldwide at risk of starvation has no quick fix, officials at the World Food Program and its US counterpart told Fox News.

The war in Ukraine is fueling food shortages, but supply chain complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, rising costs and climate issues have complicated the crisis, officials say.

“We have more threats to food insecurity than I think we have ever had in humanity,” USA Food Program CEO Barron Segar told Fox News. “Today, there are 48.9 million people on the brink of starvation.”

“We know people are dying today because there is a shortage of food,” he continued.

RUSSIA CHANGED GLOBAL FOOD CRISIS Pushes 49 million people to the brink of starvation: EXPERT WARN

Russia and Ukraine, considered the world’s bread baskets together, accounted for nearly 30% of global pre-war grain exports. International Food Policy Research Institute. But Russia has attacked Ukrainian ports and set up a blockade against it in the Black Sea.

“The war in Ukraine has destabilized the world in terms of food,” Segar said. “This is not just a war against Ukraine. It is a war against humanity.”

“Many countries are suffering and millions of people will suffer even more because of this war,” he added.

The World Food Program, a branch of the United Nations, serves some 140 million people, according to Segar. But he said the group should cut food rations.

“Imagine telling your child that they are going to go from two meals a day to one,” Segar told Fox News.

Even before Russia invaded Ukraine, there were food shortages.

RUSSIA’S WAR WILL HAVE ‘INTERNATIONAL’ EFFECT ON FOOD ABSENCES IN AFRICA: ‘YOU WILL SEE GOVERNMENT DO’

“The global economy that got into this was already a slightly stressed situation due to COVID and the impact of the last two years on transportation and manufacturing,” World Food Program Deputy Director of Emergency Management Brian Lander told Fox News.

According to the World Food Program, the number of people with severe food insecurity has doubled to 135 million since the pandemic began. More than 800 million people face chronic hunger.

“Years before COVID, we talked about hunger, but it was relatively rare,” Segar said. “Today, we have this domino effect of climate and COVID, cost and conflict, and they are all beating each other.”

“COVID really broke the supply chain,” Segar added. “This has had dramatic consequences for communities that are really hungry.”

He also said that during the blockades and in places where isolation is still in place, farmers could not bring their food to market.

Meanwhile, some countries are facing abnormally severe droughts, according to Segar. This “basically makes it impossible for them to harvest and keep the cattle alive,” he said.

East Africa, for example, is facing its worst drought in decades, and up to 20 million people are at risk of severe famine. reported BBC in May.

ZELENSKYY GLOBAL FOOD CRISIS FORECAST MAY BE 10 WEEKS HIGH, UN OFFICIAL SAYS ‘SEISMIC’

Effectively, Ukraine’s war tightened an already short supply, which has helped boost food costs along with global inflation, according to Segar.

“Costs are rising so food is becoming less affordable for people here in the United States, but especially for people entering the global hunger phase,” Segar told Fox News. He said the issue is particularly bad in some developing countries where people earn $ 1.90 a day.

“You can not survive when you earn $ 1.90 a day and the cost of food has increased by 50%,” said Segar.

The monthly cost of World Food Program operations has increased 50% since 2019. The $ 71 million increase could feed 3.8 million people once a day for a month, according to the UN branch.

The Russian occupation also affected the ability of the World Food Program to receive food. About 50% of its grain came from Ukraine, according to Segar.

“There is enough food between corn and wheat and oil stored in silos or in container vessels in Ukraine to feed 400 million people,” he said.

“Imagine if we could not give that food to those who are hungry, to those who are hungry,” Segar continued. “It will have a devastating effect on the world.”

Almost all of Ukraine’s wheat exports were shipped from the Black Sea before the war, according to the World Food Program. But moving food from the ground is “a very daunting task” and an expensive one, Lander told Fox News.

ZELENSKYY TAKES JAB IN PUT FOR G20 SUMMIT, HOPES “NO CONQUERORS” WILL BE PARTICIPATING

Moreover, Ukrainian farmers, who usually harvest in July and August, will have nowhere to store their produce if the ports are not reopened, which means it could go to waste.

“I have no immediate solution at all except: to stop the war in Ukraine,” he said. “There is no reason to have a war in Ukraine, and there is no reason for us to face this kind of additional pressure on vulnerable populations around the world.”

“One reaction everyone should have is anger,” Lander added. “You know, anger that in a world of this century and in this modern world, we have so many people, let alone a person dying of hunger.”

Lander said a long-term solution would be to develop the ability of other countries export high quality foods in a high volume to diversify available resources.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION

“But to do that, you have to inject resources for those farmers to be able to have the ability to produce grain at that kind of level of that quality and that scale,” Lander told Fox News. “It’s an investment.”

He said there is already “enough food around the world to feed everyone on the planet”. But the issue is successfully shifting to people in need.

“We can feed them. That’s not an issue,” Lander told Fox News. “We can get that food. We can move it to where it needs to be, but we need funding to be able to do that.”