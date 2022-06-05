A fire at a warehouse in Bangladesh has killed at least 49 and injured more than 100





Updated June 5, 2022 at 8:49 AM ET DHAKA, Bangladesh A massive fire at a container depot near a port city in southeast Bangladesh has killed at least 49 people, including nine firefighters and injured more than 100 others, officials and local media reported Sunday as firefighting efforts continued. continued on a second night. Hell at BM Inland Container Warehouses, a Hollando-Bangladesh joint venture, exploded around midnight Saturday following explosions in a container full of chemicals. The cause of the fire cannot be determined immediately. The depot is located near the country’s main seaport Chittagong, 216 kilometers (134 miles) southeast of the capital, Dhaka. At least nine firefighters were among the dead, according to Brig. General Main Uddin, Director General of the Bangladesh Fire and Civil Protection Service. More than 10 others were being treated for burns, he added. Numerous rounds of explosions occurred after the initial explosion as the fire continued to spread, Uddin said. Explosives experts from the Bangladesh Army have been called in to help firefighters. The blasts shattered the windows of nearby buildings and were felt up to 4 kilometers (2 1/2 miles) away, officials and local media said. The death toll rose to 49 by Sunday evening, according to Ekattor television station, and the area’s civilian surgeon said the number could still rise after the fire broke out for the second night. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed shock at the accident and has ordered adequate measures for the medical treatment of the injured. This is not the first industrial disaster to hit Bangladesh in modern history Firefighters are working to contain a blaze that broke out at BM Inland Container Warehouses, a Hollando-Bangladesh joint venture in Chittagong, Bangladesh, early Sunday. Bangladesh has a history of industrial disasters, including factories catching fire with workers trapped inside. Monitoring groups have blamed corruption and poor enforcement. Global brands, which employ tens of thousands of low-paid workers in Bangladesh, have come under fire for improving factory conditions in recent years. In the country’s massive garment industry, which employs about 4 million people, safety conditions have improved significantly following massive reforms, but experts say accidents can still occur if other sectors do not make similar changes. In 2012, about 117 workers died when they were stranded after closed exits at a garment factory in Dhaka. The country’s worst industrial disaster occurred the following year, when the Rana Plaza garment factory outside Dhaka collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people. In 2019, a fire engulfed a 400-year-old area filled with apartments, shops and warehouses in the older part of Dhaka and killed at least 67 people. Another fire in Old Dhaka on a house that illegally stored chemicals killed at least 123 people in 2010. In 2021, a fire at a food and beverage factory outside Dhaka killed at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally closed door. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

