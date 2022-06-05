IFF starts annual selection of green funding award on World Environment Day

Beijing, June 5, 2022 / PRNewswire / – The International Finance Forum (IFF) will start accepting applications for the IFF Annual Global Green Finance Award, from June 5which is also World Environment Day.

Echoing the theme of World Environment Day “One Land Only”, which highlights the need to change through our policy changes and choices to live in harmony with nature in a sustainable way, the IFF Global Green Finance Award targets applicants that provide green finance solutions that promote the transformation of ways of economic growth, contribute to the prevention and control of pollution and address climate change, as well as improve energy efficiency, energy conservation and emission reduction. This year’s award is a global call for innovation and application practices in policy, system, industry, services, technology and talent building.

Earth is our only home and we must protect its limited resources. Unsustainable consumption and production are contributing to climate change, natural degradation and biodiversity loss, as well as pollution and the waste crisis. All of these issues intersect and overlap, seriously endangering the future of the planet.

Natural resources are the basis for most goods, services and facilities, as well as the foundation that sustains our economy. However, the linear “get-do-dispose” model is driving the global economy while consuming large amounts of natural resources. Nature is in “emergency mode” and we have little time left.

To limit global warming to 1.5C this century, we must ensure that annual global greenhouse gas emissions are halved by 2030. However, due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past three years and the turmoil of recent intense geopolitics. in the world, economies around the globe are slipping on the brink of economic and energy crises. We need to take urgent action to address the impending crisis. However, all of these require strong financial support.

In the face of the dual challenges of climate change and the global economic crisis, green finance has become a powerful tool that countries around the world are trying to promote. Many pioneering practices and efforts have been made in terms of policies, systems, industries and human resource development. It is essential to promote these successful best practices globally and to accelerate the popularization of green finance in order to promote green growth and sustainable development.

The IFF Global Green Finance Award was launched by IFF in 2020 and is judged by a panel of 25 influential and authoritative financial leaders globally and the elite from the financial and environmental sectors. In 2022, the award will include 10 Innovation Awards for innovative projects and 10 Annual Awards for institutions.

Annual awards for institutions are given to institutions that have made outstanding contributions to sustainable global, regional or national development through green financing practices, including achieving carbon offsets and carbon neutrality, addressing climate change and conserving biodiversity. The green finance business of institutions must be sustainable and profitable.

Innovation Awards for Innovative Projects are given to projects that demonstrate significant innovations in the field of green finance, especially those that have made significant contributions to achieving carbon offsets and carbon neutrality, addressing climate change, and promoting biodiversity conservation. .

Any institution that carries out activities that promote the development of green finance and produce real benefits has the right to apply for the Awards, including public, private and non-profit organizations.

“Finance is a resilient and effective tool to promote sustainable development and green finance will play an increasingly important role. The winners of the ‘Global Green Finance IFF Innovation Award’ are pioneers, initiators and advocates of green industries “and low carbon. They direct the flow of green investment towards the sustainable development sector,” he said. Han Seung-soo, Chairman of the Jury Committee, Co-Chair of the IFF, 56th President of the UN General Assembly and former Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea.

“The IFF Global Green Finance Innovation Award will continue to push the development of green finance and support a sustainable world with shared benefits for humanity.”

The IFF has been highly praised by the United Nations and several international organizations and is widely recognized for its important role in promoting the practice of green and sustainable development by financial institutions. In the annual reports and CSR reports released by Chinese financial institutions in 2022, the Bank of ChinaChina Securities, Postal Savings Bank e ChinaIndustrial and Commercial Bank e ChinaBanka e QingdaoIndustrial Bank and Huaxia Bank, among others, have announced the award to the public as a significant achievement in the rigorous fulfillment of their social responsibility and the rapid development of green finance. In addition to promoting green finance practices by financial institutions, the IFF Global Green Finance Award also plays an active role in helping local governments to implement dual carbon targets.

The International Finance Forum (IFF) is an independent, non-profit, non-governmental international organization established in Beijing IN October 2003and established by financial leaders from G20 countries, emerging markets and international organizations, including China, United States, The European Union and the United Nations, the World Bank and the IMF. IFF is a long-term, high-level platform for dialogue and communication, as well as a financial research network, and has been upgraded to F20 status (Finance 20).

SOURCE International Finance Forum (IFF)