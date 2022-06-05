Magpie International Summary: June 2 to June 4

We barely passed the end of last season in England and around the world, however the matches are still taking place before we turn our full-time attention to pre-season matches and official transfer news.

UEFA, in its relentless quest to continue to make money wherever and however possible, chose to host a series of Nations League games during the first two weeks of June because, well, it’s not that 50+ games played add weight and stress to professionals. the bodies of footballers, right?

Whatever the reasons, this is the world we live in these days. Better embrace, I think. This is the case for a handful of Newcastle United players who received international calls for Junes’s matches with their top international teams.

Let’s review what ‘s going on for them in the biggest stages since the games started last Thursday and were played until late Saturday. Continue to provide international updates here at Coming home to Newcastle while matches continue to be played over the coming days and weeks.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – FA / FA via Getty Images

Kieran Trippier (United Kingdom)

Match: ENG vs Hungary (UEFA Nations League, Group A3)

England manager Gareth Southgate called up the Magpie Legend Trippier for the Three Lions matches against the British side’s three NL rivals. No kidding, considering Hungary, Germany and Italy are the sides the boys face in their group stage.

It was not the brightest start for the English team, as they lost their opening match against Hungary losing 1-0 and delivering a 66th minute goal to Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from the penalty spot that sealed the loss. from England in the hands. of Hungary.

Trippier started and finished the game sitting on the bench, as Southgate did not play it, choosing Kyle Walker as the main right-back and then replacing Citizen by John Stones (62 minutes into the game). Here we hope Trips get a starter call at least get substitute minutes against Germany or (most likely) Italy next week.

Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP via Getty Images

Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil)

Match: BRA vs. South Korea (Friendly)

We could not be happier for Bruno’s steady progress in Brazil’s football rankings. With Canarinha facing South Korea last Thursday and beating them for a 5-1 win at home playing at the World Cup stadium in Seoul, Bruno had to play for the seventh time in his international career still short but always evolving.

Bruno had to sit on the bench for 81 minutes of play until he was put in by Tite to replace Manchester United midfielder Fred. Brazil absolutely dominated the Koreans with general statistics bordering on insanity. The South American team shot 21 times (12 of them at the gate) compared to the four Koreas, held the ball in 55 out of 90 minutes, did not win nine corner kicks against the Koreans none, etc., etc.

Of course, this was not the best match by Bruno, because his playing time could not have been more limited against the Asian nation. Neymar scored some penalties, Richarlison opened the scoreboard and both Gabriel Jesus and Philippe Coutinho graced the scoreboard. Brazil will face another Asian nation, Japan on Monday and face fierce rival Argentina next Saturday after Messis’s team won its first Finalissima since the mid-1990s against Italy earlier this week. , defeating the reigning European champions 3-0. victory.

While Bruno may not start the match against Argentina in Australia, Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, chances are he will take heavy minutes on Monday against Japan as the Brazilians change the squad that featured against South Korea last Thursday.

Photo by Marcio Machado / Eurasia Sport Images / Getty Images

Fabian Schr (Switzerland)

Match: SWI vs Czech Republic (UEFA Nations League, Group A2)

Like Trippier, Schar lost some time with Newcastle at the end of the season, but he returned to the field before everything was said and done and so was capable enough to get the call from coach Murat Yakin. The Swiss faced a not-so-good Czech team last Thursday with the odds favoring them (almost 50% probability of winning).

Schar started in the middle of the defensive line along with Nico Elvedi, but it just was not the best day for defender Magpie. Schar played the full 90 minutes for his national team, but he WhoScored gave him the worst grade among teammates (6.0) equal to goalkeeper Haris Seferovic. Schar finished 83% of his 77 tried-ups and cleared four balls while interrupting four in those 90 minutes, but his mistake led to one of the Czech Republic’s two goals undoing everything the Swiss strikers tried to do together.

Fabian found himself on the path of a thick cross from the left, did not know how to react and handle the ball after a teammate let him pass near him, then gently directed his head towards his goalkeeper and check Jan Kuchta had to score in the goal to give his team a 1-0 lead that would turn into a final whistle victory 2-1. Schar and Switzerland face Portugal today.

Photo by Mikolaj Barbanell / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

Emil Krafth (Sweden)

Match: SWE vs Slovenia (UEFA Nations League, Group B2)

Although called up for this game and the upcoming matches in the UEFA NL, Krafth had to accept his backup role and enter the field only in the 66th minute with his team already scored after Emil Forsberg had scored 1-0 from KP at 39 per hour.

Krafth replaced Joel Andersson on the right wing of the defensive line with the starter who had a very memorable game with the Swede last Thursday. This game was never a game for the Vikings to fear too much as Slovenia is expected to lose points in the group as part of a group that includes Sweden, Serbia and Erling Haalands Norway.

Take a good look at how things are going for Krafth going on, however, as neither of these two teams should be considered lower in talent level than Slovenia, making a tough advance for the right-back when it comes to entering in Sweden’s starting lineups.

Photo by Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile via Getty Images

Jeff Hendrick (Ireland)

Match: IRL vs Armenia (UEFA Nations League, Group B12)

Although Hendrick spent the year on loan at Queens Park Ranger, he is mentioned here because we care deeply about our lovely Magpies.

Hendrick could not help Ireland against Armenia, as the former lost the first leg to the latter losing 1-0 thanks to an effort by Eduard Spertsyan in the 74th minute of the game. The weak left with the victory as Ireland was the heavyweight favorite to get W in this.

Although he could help his nation start the group stage matches with a win, Hendrick was still one of his team’s best players playing the full 90 minutes, completing 44/52 six-ball passes. long and one by one. cross involved while also avoiding some defenders who went two by two in his dribbles. Not enough for either him or his Ireland, which will face Ukraine in three days as they will face Wales later today for a place in the Qatar World Cup.