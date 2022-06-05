At least 49 dead, more than 100 injured in Bangladesh container fire





A massive fire at a container depot near a port city in southeast Bangladesh has killed at least 49 people, including nine firefighters, and injured more than 100 others, officials and local media reported Sunday as firefighting efforts continued into the night. second. The fire at BM Inland Container Depot, a Hollando-Bangladesh joint venture, broke out around midnight Saturday after explosions in a container full of chemicals. The cause of the fire cannot be determined immediately. The depot is located near the country’s main seaport Chittagong, 216 kilometers southeast of the capital, Dhaka. At least nine firefighters were among the dead, according to Brig.-Gen. Main Uddin, Director General of the Bangladesh Fire and Civil Protection Service. More than 10 others were being treated for burns, he said. Numerous rounds of explosions occurred after the initial explosion as the fire continued to spread, Uddin said. Explosives experts from the Bangladesh Army have been called in to help firefighters. The blasts shattered the windows of nearby buildings and were felt up to four kilometers away, officials and local media said. A firefighter works to put out the fire. At least nine firefighters were among the dead, an official said. (Associated Press) The death toll rose to 49 by Sunday evening, according to Ekattor television station, and the area’s civilian surgeon said the number could still rise after the fire broke out for the second night. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her shock at the disaster and ordered that adequate medical treatment be provided for the injured. Previous disasters Bangladesh has a history of industrial disasters, including factories catching fire with workers trapped inside. Monitoring groups have blamed corruption and poor enforcement for these deadly incidents over the years. Global brands, which employ tens of thousands of low-paid workers in Bangladesh, have come under fire for improving factory conditions in recent years. In the country’s massive garment industry, which employs about four million people, safety conditions have improved significantly following massive reforms, but experts say accidents can still occur if other sectors do not make similar changes. One injured was rushed to hospital after a fire broke out in a container depot. (Associated Press) In 2012, about 117 workers died when they were stranded after closed exits at a garment factory in Dhaka. The country’s worst industrial disaster occurred the following year, when the Rana Plaza garment factory outside Dhaka collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people. In 2019, a fire engulfed a 400-year-old area filled with apartments, shops and warehouses in the older part of Dhaka and killed at least 67 people. Another fire in Old Dhaka on a house that illegally stored chemicals killed at least 123 people in 2010. In 2021, a fire at a food and beverage factory outside Dhaka killed at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally closed door.

