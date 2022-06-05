Tunisian police clash with protesters demonstrating against Saied referendum





Tunisian police used pepper spray to disperse protesters against President Kais Saied’s planned referendum on Saturday, July, almost a year after he seized broad powers in what opponents call a coup.

Police blocked the protesters, who were about 100, while they attempted to reach the headquarters of the Electoral Commission, whose chief Saied replaced last month in a further extension of his control over state institutions. Some in the protest in Tunisia, organized by five small political parties, held placards reading “president’s commission = fraud commission”. “The police … sprayed gas on our faces and attacked us,” said Hamma Hammami, leader of the Tunisian Workers’ Party. He said that on July 25 he dismissed the government and suspended the parliament, which he later dissolved into movements that raised fears that only democracy had emerged from the Arab Spring uprisings. He also seized control of the judiciary and on Thursday fired 57 judges, accusing them of corruption and other crimes.On Saturday, the Tunisian Bar Association announced a national strike in “all criminal, administrative and financial courts” for a renewable period. from week, starting Monday. Dozens of judges present at an emergency meeting in Tunisia “strongly condemn the president’s continued interference in the judiciary,” they said in a statement. They accused Saied of giving himself the power to dismiss judges “without the slightest recourse to disciplinary proceedings, violating the most basic right of defense as guaranteed in the constitution”. Saied has outlined plans for a referendum next month on a replacement for the 2014 constitution that had sanctioned a mixed parliamentary-presidential system often plagued by stalemate and nepotism. But the draft of the new constitution, which will be given to the public with a simple yes / no vote, has not yet been published. A banner at Saturday’s protest read: “I do not need your referendum and I do not care about your constitution.” On April 22, Saied gave himself the power to appoint three of the seven members of the election commission, including the president. Then last month he replaced commission chief Nabil Baffoun, a critic of his July takeover, by appointing former commission member Farouk Bouasker to the post. Saturday also marked the start of a national dialogue organized by Saied but boycotted by opponents, including the powerful UGTT trade union confederation, on the grounds that it excludes key civil society actors and political parties. Saied’s opponents accuse him of heading towards an autocracy. However, some Tunisians support his moves against a system they say has been little achieved in the decade since the 2011 uprising that toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. (AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20220605-tunisian-police-clash-with-protesters-demonstrating-against-saied-referendum The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos