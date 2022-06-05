International
Smyth leads with one in the International Series of Asian Tournament – PGA of Australia
The South Coast player shot the five-under 66 in the third round at the Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort near Newcastle to lead with one from Thailand Sadom Kaewkanjana (65), Zimbabwean Scott Vincent (69) and Korean Joohyung Kim ( 70). .
South Africa Justin Harding, the joint leader overnight with Kim, scored 71 and is two less at the top.
Winner of the 2017 Northern Territory PGA Championship as an amateur, the 27-year-old is still pursuing his first victory as a professional.
He has three finishes in the top-10 in the Asian tournament, but has never appeared in the final group, ready to embrace the pressure of trying to curb the follow-up package.
Of course I think I can win. I do not know how I’m going to do it, but it will be exciting, said Smyth, who has finished in the top-15 in three of his last four starts.
This is the best chance I have had in the Asian tournament to win, so I can’t wait to get out there.
Today, I knew I was there early because I started it quite well. I hope tomorrow I feel like today.
The tough moment for Smyth came in the 17th par-three, where a wrong 6-iron left him in all sorts of trouble at the edge of the penalty area, on the green right.
It was a terrible blow, Smyth admitted.
I took her far ahead, left her face open and she went straight. I was within the line of danger a foot away from the small canal, so very lucky.
He was still partially blocked, but knocked down a chip in front of the green field before draining a 33 foot. The great escape was truly proof that it was his day.
I was thinking, Do four, added Smyth. It was very clear to go left from the tree, hit it on the green front, with two shots and I put it on!
In a field where 22 Australians boast, three others sit within the top 20 going to the final round.
Wade Ormsby (70), Kevin Yuan (70), Todd Sinnott (73) and amateur Hayden Hopewell (68) are the seven shots after Smyth with one below and equalized for 19th, Scott Hend (71) one shot Further. a draw for the 29th.
Sanctuary Cove member Anthony Quayle has a four-hit deficit to make up for in the final round of the Japan golf tournament, following Rikuya Hoshino at the BMW Japan Golf Championship, Mori Building Cup.
Runner-up a week ago, Quayle remained within striking distance of his first win in Japan after beating a 70 at Shishido Hills Country Club.
He himself had a four-hit lead going into the final round of the Mizuno Open last week, but knows that to make a charge, he needs his cold shot across the cylinders again.
I felt like I could still post a score, just the shot was a little colder than normal, complained Quayle, who exchanged three birds for two bogs.
I’m still okay. I just got nothing out of it. Many small shots still disappeared, bending around the edges.
But I managed to make a score below the level to give myself a chance.
