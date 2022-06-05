Despite the Perfect Global Storm of Bad News, Israel’s Economy Is Expected to Stay Strong

But the technology sector, which accounts for more than half of exports, has begun to shrink

The economic horizon for Israel is turbulent and dark. Local and international developments have plunged the country into a period of uncertainty. With a steady rise in the cost of living, rising house and fuel prices, inflation in general, rising interest rates and a negative May for the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Israel is holding its breath.

Israel managed to withstand the storm of previous global financial crises. Both in 2008, when world economies were hit, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Israeli economy remained resilient. Israel is also used to recovering from security crises.

The war in Ukraine, global inflation and falling global stock markets, along with domestic setbacks, are now testing Israel.

According to the Bank of Israel, inflation is at 4%. While growing last year, it remains significantly lower than in many other developed economies. The central bank forecasts do not see it grow much higher in the coming years. Gross Domestic Product fell slightly in the first quarter of 2022, and although the bank said the economy grew strongly, it decided to raise the key interest rate.

Professor Elise Brezis, director of the Aharon Meir Center for Banking and Economic Policy at Bar-Ilan University in Ramat Gan, says the central bank forecast for the rest of 2022 may be a bit sunny.

The current data is still influenced by the past, by the money already spent, she told Media Line. But later this year, people will see that they have less money, prices are higher and wages have not increased accordingly.

While the Bank of Israel expects the economy to grow by over 5% this year, Brezis believes the figure, though still positive, will be lower.

The positive outlook shows that the economy remains vital, thus supporting the increase in interest rates that has a very interested public. In several interviews, Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron said the interest rate will rise further during 2022.

Unemployment continues to be low. The budget deficit is low and the century continues to be very strong, despite a recent weakening.

However, the conditions for what many economists call a perfect storm exist globally.

The strength of the economy rests largely on the booming high-tech Israeli sector, which is home to thousands of start-up companies and many established technology firms.

High technology is essentially a means of rescuing Israel, said Dr. Alex Coman, head of the Operational Excellence Program at Tel Aviv University. This helped the country overcome the pandemic when the technology sector was hit hard.

The contribution came in the form of taxes entering the public treasury, both from multimillion-dollar deals that saw the purchase of Israeli tech firms by investors and from above-average wages that pay average income taxes.

According to the Israeli Innovation Authority at the Ministry of Economy, technology accounts for more than half of exports. The sector produces 15% of GDP, according to central bank data.

This time, Israel will be affected by global conditions, not independent of the world, Brezis said.

The international bubble started to burst last month. As the Israelis watched the Nasdaq stock market crash in New York, they bowed. As the tech market in the U.S. sees companies lay off or shut down altogether, Israeli companies are watching closely as the storm approaches. After years in which money flowed easily, it looks like it will slow down significantly.

Wages in the Israeli high-tech sector are more than double the national average.

Companies will start looking for cheap work outside of Israel, Coman said. This has already begun, with companies contracting some of the new positions.

In early May, Israeli food delivery startup AVO announced that it was laying off almost two-thirds of its employees and then announced that it was suspending all operations in Israel. It also cut its activity in the US. The decision was made after the company executives realized that they would not be able to raise more capital in the current global climate.

AVO can only be the beginning. It is not the only Israeli firm struggling to attract new investment. As stock markets fall, investors will be less likely to take risks on startups. The appetite for risk falls further as interest rates rise worldwide.

This has a domino effect that could affect Israel.

Israel also faces a housing crisis. With a steady increase in demand for real estate and a large delay in supply, prices are rising. Until this year, interest rates were low, making obtaining large mortgages attractive. With any increase in interest rates, there is concern that people who have managed to buy a home soon will not be able to make payments, especially when inflation rises.

This is a real burden for the Israeli economy, Brezis said.

But Israel’s biggest challenge may be its political instability. The government is currently a shaky coalition that can fall every day.

The government is doing a great job in the economy, but it may not survive, Brezis said. She wants to take care of things, but she can not. This is the main cause of insecurity in the country.

With a fragmented coalition that has lost the majority and is struggling to agree on key issues, much is said about the need for further reform, but little action.

It’s very complicated to pass laws, change regulations, Coman said.

The strength of the Israeli economy leaves room for optimism about its ability to withstand the global storm. However, this immunity will remain temporary, especially if conditions worsen.