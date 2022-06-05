Brazil face Japan in friendlies with less focus on Neymar





TOKYO (AP) Brazil coach Tite has had the full four-year cycle to prepare for this year’s World Cup in Qatar, unlike 2018 in Russia, when he took the lead in the middle of the cycle after Dunga was dismissed. New from South Korea’s 5-1 defeat in Seoul on Thursday, Brazil face Japan on Monday in an international friendly in Tokyo. Brazil has not lost since falling 1-0 against Argentina in the Copa America final almost a year ago. Playing in Japan can be a good omen. The Brazil Under-23 team won the Olympic gold medal last year in Tokyo, and the last Brazilian World Cup title came in 2002 in nearby Yokohama at a World Cup co-hosted by Japan and South Korea. In a period of four years you can do a better job, Tite said on Sunday, speaking at Japan’s new National Stadium, the site of the Tokyo Olympics that were delayed by a year. In that period you can see many mistakes, but many good ones. You see a lot of players. And now we are seeing a new generation in offensive terms. Neymar scored two penalties against South Korea, but he is no longer the whole pillar of the attack. Three English Premier League players, Richarlison, Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus also scored in Seoul. To this mix, add other threats like Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta and Vinicius Junior. As for the partnership with Neymar, there are others who share the responsibility, added assistant coach Cesar Sampaio, who scored three goals in the 1998 World Cup. It does not depend only on Neymar in the attacking part. We have other creative players at speed. Japan is consistently the strongest team in the region. In the 2018 World Cup, Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 to advance to the round of 16. Japan, meanwhile, led Belgium 2-0 in their 1/16 match before losing 3-2. A victory for Japan would have put Brazil, a five-time champion, back in the quarterfinals. These are important matches in preparation for the World Cup, Tite said. Although it is not a World Cup, his two teams have real opportunities for the World Cup. This gives you an idea of ​​the size of the match. Tite his name in the Chi-Chi pronunciation in Portuguese was flattering the hosts a bit. Japan has never beaten Brazil in 12 games, and only two ended in a draw. Brazil has won the last five with a joint score of 18-2. “I think our players and staff are aware of the fact that our opponent is one of the biggest,” said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu. Although the figures show that we have not won any of our previous games, we will show our strengths here at home. Japan pulled in what is probably the toughest World Cup group with Spain and Germany. It seems like a way to reach the final 16 in Qatar. Brazil already ranks as the early favorite with the reigning champions, France. Brazil will be the favorite in a group of Qatar which also includes Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

