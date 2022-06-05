Rafael Nadal wins the French Open for the 14th time





Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title and 22nd record Grand Slam title on Sunday with a direct defeat of Casper Ruud to become the oldest male champion at Roland Garros.

In a disappointing final, 36-year-old Nadal won 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 with the victory coming 17 years from the day he first won the French Open as a 19-year-old in 2005. Nadal won the last 11 matches of the final and is now two Slam ahead of old rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with Sunday’s victory against all odds. Nadal, the oldest winner in Paris since 34-year-old Andre Gimeno in 1972, had not been sure to take part after a chronic left foot injury, which plagued him throughout his career, flared up again. He also needed the best part of a grueling 12 hours to remove Felix Auger-Aliassime, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in the previous three rounds. His two-hour, 18-minute win on Sunday took his tournament record to 112 wins against just three losses and also set him halfway to a rare calendar Grand Slam for men last reached by Rod Laver in 1969. Nadal, unbeaten in 13 previous finals in Paris and playing in his 30th Grand Slam decision, had a good start against Ruud, the first Norwegian player to appear in a league match in major leagues. . He broke for 2-0 and although he delivered the break directly courtesy of two uncharacteristic double faults, he quickly bounced back again for 3-1. The Spaniard closed the first goal in 49 minutes against his 23-year-old opponent, who has been training at his academy in Manacor since 2018. World number eight Ruud, the player in mud form since the beginning of 2020 with 66 wins on the surface, was again under siege in the second set, having to fight with three break points in the opening match. There was a glimmer of hope when he broke for 3-1 with Nadal again coughing up a double error. However, Nadal responded with a double break for 4-3. Ruud saved three set points in the ninth game, but his first double fault in the final gave Nadal a two-set lead. Nadal had said on the eve of the final that he would prefer to lose Sunday’s match in exchange for a new leg. However, without having to hit the high speed, he was in complete control against Ruud, heading towards the title with three breaks in the third set which ended in 30 minutes. Nadal sealed the victory with a background, his 37th winner in the final. (AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20220605-rafal-nadal-wins-french-open-men-s-tennis-final-for-14th-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos