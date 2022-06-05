Conservative MPs spend jubilee weekend calming angry voters | Boris Johnson

UUnder the cold street celebrations or near the children’s castles on the village jubilee festivities, Conservative MPs have quietly taken the mood of their constituents before returning for a week of bloodshed in Westminster.

I’m getting people to come to me and greet me with that smile and nod that is usually reserved when your Labrador puppy has just been hit, said a senior MP. It is deeply uncomfortable.

Although few have faced directly angry voters seeking to oust the prime minister, most admit there is an embarrassment about the meetings.

I do not think anyone wants to ruin the weekend, but I was asked by some members of my association if I thought of sending a letter, said an MP. This is new territory, it is very serious. It is like denouncing family.

Some said the criticism was coming more with grief than anger, recalling a conservative voter couple who told them they had 130 years of party membership among them. They said they could not vote for us again with any respect for themselves while Boris Johnson is in charge.

Even at the time of the national holiday, Johnsons’s situation has intervened unhappily. The Prime Minister was greeted walking up the stairs to St Pauls, a moment described as shameful and humiliating by his colleagues and was the basis of jokes by comedian Lee Mack opening the jubilee concert.

Some of those Johnson supporters say those jokes by Mack or Stephen Fry could help the prime minister. This shows that his critics are the class of luvvies, one said. But shouting is much harder to ignore.

These are fiery royals who will have gotten there by four in the morning, not vegetarian readers of the Guardian, an MP said. These are the friends of the community hospital, the councilors of your city, the backbone of Britain.

A conservative prime minister would usually expect to receive some sort of comeback from a jubilee weekend. But I think, surprisingly, it actually reminded us of the shortcomings of prime ministers.

We talked about the task. We talked about service. We have spoken of the submission of the person or self to the greater good. All of this is an anathema to the prime minister.

But even among Johnsons’ most determined critics, they acknowledge that there is no consensus on his replacement and that their voters have very little enthusiasm for an alternative.

The overwhelming feeling that MPs report is a general feeling of anger and frustration from the public. “We have stopped political talk all weekend,” said one lawmaker.

Many said the emails they had received for Partygate had dried up, though some said it was because they believed the public had decided what they thought of Johnson long before reporting to Sue Grays.

The public is really fed up, many blame the prime minister, some blame all the politicians, others blame the media obsession, said one. I’ve had 30 emails since the Gray report much less than normal. Most of those who sent emails for the first time around January, but have stopped sending now. It is definitely the real trust of politics and it is very low among politicians.

Some of the Red Wall Conservatives, who are deeply loyal to Johnson, feel particularly upset by the plot to overthrow him and warn that it will lead to further partisanship.

There is an assumption among some colleagues that if the biggest election-winning prime minister goes in a generation, MPs like me will absorb it and unite after a new leader. They are wrong, said the 2019 MP.

A veteran MP said he was very concerned that the party would end up looking more and more divided under a new leader, due to the uncertainty of a race.

If it comes down to it, it is likely to include candidates from all sides of the party including Jeremy Hunt, Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid, Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Tom Tugendhat and even foreigners like Tobias Ellwood or Mark Harper.

All those candidates would alienate some conservative factions not to mention the voters said the MP. The risk is that you defend the prime minister and then end up with a leader you do not like, which is entirely possible, the MP said.

In fact it is very likely, because there are no visible offspring, then you will have a very close campaign with a range of different candidates.

Most MPs who are thinking about the prospect of a divided parliamentary party with horror have spent the weekend trying to turn conversations back into local projects or highlighting their credentials as genuine public servants.

All that each of us can do is the best we have, trying to lead by example and stand for integrity, said a former minister. Sure Theresa May did it, and in the end it was not enough, but that’s the only way most of us can live with ourselves.