USAID Commemorates World Environment Day | Statement from Administrator Samantha Power





It was today 50 years ago that the United Nations gathered in Stockholm for the first global conference on the environment. June 5, 1972, marked the first time the world recognized humanity’s dependence on a healthy environment and a day with a sustainable climate, which we now celebrate as World Environment Day. And yet, in the 50 years since that conference, habitat loss and illegal wildlife trade have devastated 65 percent of the wildlife population. Deforestation and land degradation have eroded critical ecosystems around the world. And as our oceans and air quality suffer from pervasive pollution and every year we set new records for rising global temperatures and sea levels, the world’s dependence on fossil fuels remains seemingly unsolvable. These environmental degradations have threatened the health of not only animals and ecosystems, but also humans. Today, we face growing threats from new zoonotic diseases like Zika, Ebola and COVID-19 diseases that not only destroy the population but destabilize entire countries behind them and increase investments that help protect our collective security. Similarly, rising sea levels threaten the existence of thousands of cities and towns around the world. And by 2050, more than half of the world’s current population of about five billion people could live in water-scarce regions. USAID recognizes that this is a crucial decade for the future of our common planet. That is why, on the eve of Earth Day 2022, USAID launched the ambitious New Climate Strategy that will guide our work until 2030 in a way that calls on all parts of the Agency to play a role in our response. The new Climate Strategy accelerates USAID’s efforts to meet the great environmental challenges we face today. It builds on a strong foundation of climate change and environmental programming and field expertise, all working with a broad network of partners in government, the private sector and local organizations. In particular, we are raising the voice of indigenous communities, women and youth, acknowledging their expertise and leadership in environmental issues for centuries. We have a lot to learn from these leaders and are working to empower climate leaders in these communities in at least 40 countries by the end of the decade. We recognize that our work on climate has far-reaching implications for our ongoing efforts to protect global health, promote peace and stability, and help our economies grow steadily. That is why we were working to accelerate the transition of partner countries towards more accessible, affordable, reliable and sustainable energy sources in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat air pollution. We are also working to reduce waste in oceans and landfills, and to preserve forests and biodiversity. And we are committed to helping partner countries adapt to new realities. Together with the State Department, we are co-directing PREPARE, the Presidents’ Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resistance, an entire government effort to help more than half a billion people adapt and manage climate impacts by 2030. We all have an institutional and individual responsibility to transform climate challenges into opportunities to build a safer and more secure world. On this World Environment Day, USAID will work to fill this moment with the action it so desperately needs.

