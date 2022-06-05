Skeptical US-UN talks will free Ukraine of stuck grain

Martin Griffiths, one of the UN officials in charge of the talks, met with Russian officials from the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs over the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea during his visit to Moscow, according to an official. second UN. The UN has refused to say whether Griffiths or Rebeca Grynspan, the other UN official in charge of the talks, have raised calls for Russia to ease sanctions during their talks. U.S. officials are not in the room during the talks, but a State Department and a UN official separately confirmed a UN delegation recently briefed U.S. officials on the talks.

The bottom line is that in addition to using overland roads, we need to restore and operate ports so we can increase food supplies for those most in need, a State Department spokesman said.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield has expressed general US support for the early discussions, but has also noted that there are no sanctions that prevent Russia from exporting its food and agricultural products such as fertilizers. as Putin has suggested. State Department aides look more hopeful about the negotiations than others in the Biden administration, but most officials said they expect the talks to move further to see if Russia relinquishes its calls for easing sanctions.

It is difficult to look at Russian offers in good faith, given how they are actively and deliberately destroying food products in Ukraine and exacerbating global food insecurity, a US official said, referring to Russian forces targeting targets continuously and Ukrainian agricultural fields.

Republicans on Capitol Hill are ashamed of Russian calls for easing sanctions as well. Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee, said in an interview that Moscow’s request for easing sanctions in exchange for lifting the Black Sea blockade constitutes blackmail.

Putin is waging war against other innocent people around the world by holding Ukrainian food and related exports hostage, Risch said.

U.S. lawmakers, however, have called on the Biden administration to help Ukraine reopen its Black Sea port of Odessa, the country’s only port still under their control. But the Biden administration has so far ruled out sending military ships to the region, which would jeopardize Russian retaliation. Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told reporters Tuesday that demining Ukraine’s ports and navigating Russia’s naval blockade would be a high-risk military operation that would require significant levels of effort.

Instead, the administration is planning to continue sending weapons to help Ukraine fight Russian forces attacking Odessa and the eastern regions of the country, while pushing to open more land routes to move grain.

Biden officials were initially hesitant to publicly link the Russian occupation of Ukraine to potentially devastating food shortages and price increases around the world, worried it would unnecessarily panic Americans (as the US is a The main exporter of grain, the domestic market is isolated from the worst. Shocks related to Ukraine). But in recent weeks, the president has warned more and more about the Russian blockade causing long-term damage to global economies and strained food systems, while boosting already high food prices. Discussing more than 20 million tonnes of grain trapped in Ukrainian ports, Biden noted that normally, they would already have been exported to the world market, Biden said during talks on the economy on Friday. But because of Putin’s occupation and a blockade of the port to which they could take that grain to the rest of the world, it is not so.

And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned this week that Russia’s crippling military blockade of the Black Sea is threatening to unleash mass starvation, protests and worldwide migration amid rising global hunger. U.S. officials expect the global consequences to worsen over the summer, risking widespread unrest this fall.

There are some small signs of progress in other efforts to extract some grain from Ukraine. Belarus’s President Alexander Lukashenko, a Putin ally, told Guterres on Friday that Belarus would be willing to discuss allowing Ukraine to transport grain through its territory to the Baltic Sea ports if Belarus could also used those ports to transport goods.

President of the African Union, President of Senegal Macky Sall, too met with Putin on Friday and planned to push him for the blockadewhich has maintained critical food supplies from many African countries already ravaged by the severe drought.