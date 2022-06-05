Observer’s view on changing the name of turkeys | Observer editorial office

International
Observer's view on changing the name of turkeys
What is in a name? Much to be believed, if Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His years-long quest to change the name of his country in Turkey (pronounced turk-key-yay) came to a successful conclusion last week when the UN gave its official blessing. Turkey is the best representation and expression of the culture, civilization and values of the Turkish people, Erdogan said. Maybe yes, although in a typical high-handed way, Erdogan does not seem to have asked the Turkish people for their views.
He has not consulted, for example, Welsh and French speakers, who have their own ways of talking to the turkey. Trying to book a flight from Caerdydd (Cardiff) to Twrci this summer can cause confusion. The French, being French, are likely to stay in Turquie.
The change in Trkiye has a sound historical basis. The land areas occupied by today’s Turks were known by various names over the centuries, including Asia Minor, Anatolia, and eastern Thrace. But Turkey officially became the Republic of Trkiye (Trkiye Cumhuriyeti) after independence in 1923, after the abolition of the Ottoman sultanate. Its centenary will fall next year.
It is said that Erdogan wanted to get rid of a Western and English name, which was mixed with his neo-Islamist, nationalist-populist brand. In Ankara, as everywhere else, identity is everything. More prosaically, it is suggested that the word turkey has brought unwanted images of Thanksgiving dinners and the Christian holiday of Christmas. Worse, in American slang, a turkey is a stupid and stupid person.
Changing the name of the place is not a new idea. Changes in political landscapes are often the cause. In 1707, the Acts of the Union created the new concept of the United Kingdom of Great Britain. In 2019, Macedonia, once a republic within Yugoslavia, itself a 20th century invention, became Northern Macedonia after a troubling dispute with Greece.
What became the United States was formerly known, at least by indigenous peoples, as Turtle Island. Before the revolution of 1776, it was glorified on behalf of the United Colonies. Some now call him the Great Satan or Global Hegemon. Russia became part of the USSR, then had second thoughts. The war also turned East Pakistan, originally East Bengal, into Bangladesh. Less dramatically, Swaziland became Eswatini in 2018 not to be confused with Switzerland.
Colonial hangings inspired many national changes. Giving up the yoke, Bechuanaland became Botswana, Rhodesia became Zimbabwe and Nyasaland became Malawi. Likewise, Siam became Thailand. Until 1972, Queen Elizabeth II was also the Queen of Ceylon. When it became Sri Lanka, it overthrew it by mutual consent. In contrast, the 1989 transformation of Burma into Myanmar was controversial. Opponents rightly complained that the new name had been imposed by fiat by an unresolved military junta.
Geography is another determining factor, as with the relatively new creations of North Korea and East Timor. When the southern regions of Sudan gained independence from the north in 2011, they chose, a little unimaginably, to become South Sudan. Like Mesopotamia and Palestine, Persia was a country and a civilization as a country. It is now called Iran.
Many of the world’s major cities have also been renamed, reflecting old roots and changing identities. New York was once New Amsterdam and briefly New Orange, a startling name for the Big Apple. St. Petersburg was Petrograd and Leningrad in between. Bombay is Mumbai. Constantinople, once Byzantine, now bears the less exotic name of Istanbul, which takes us back to Tur-key-yah.
Should the UK follow Erdogan’s example? If Scotland secedes, it will no longer be united. And the way the royal youth continues, it could soon be a republic. As the UK shrinks and inevitably fades into Little England, a new name may be required. Po Brexitannia?
