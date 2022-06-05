Mass shootings at Nigerian church kill dozens, says local lawmaker







Niger

CNN

–

A church in southwestern Nigeria became the site of a bloody attack on Sunday, according to local lawmakers. The assailants entered the church in Owo City and started firing sporadically, Adeyemi Olayemi, the lawmaker representing the Owo constituency in the Ondo State Assembly, told CNN. At least 28 people were killed, Olayemi said. The attackers came on motorcycles and started firing sporadically, he said. They killed many people inside the church. The victims are being sent to the Federal Medical Center in Owo, Olayemi said. State police could not confirm the total number of victims at St. Francis Catholic Church, a police spokesman told CNN, nor could they identify those behind the attack. Ondo state governor Arakunrin Akeredolu said he was shocked by the attack and called it a Black Sunday in Owo. I am deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of Owo’s innocent people who worshiped at St. Francis Catholic Church today, he said on Twitter, adding that the vicious and satanic attack is a calculated attack on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years. The governor vowed to commit every available resource to hunt down these attackers and make them pay. We will never bow before the machinations of the heartless elements in our determination to liberate our state from criminals, he continued, urging the public not to take the laws into your own hands. I call on our people to remain calm and vigilant. Do not take the laws into your own hands. I spoke with the heads of the security agencies. I am equally assured that security operatives will be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy in the Owo kingdom, Akeredolu wrote. Deadly attacks by motorcycle gangs are rare in southwestern Nigeria. Such attacks are most prevalent in the northern areas of the country, which is constantly under siege by Boko Haram terrorists and armed robber attackers known locally as bandits. The Owo church attack comes a week after another church tragedy, when 31 people were killed and others injured during a riot at a church event in the southeastern Nigerian city of Port Harcourt.

