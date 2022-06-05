Jarome Iginla’s daughter, Jade, arrives on the international hockey scene

Another Iggy has descended on the international hockey scene.

Jade Iginla, daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, is among 23 women representing Canada at the Under-18 World Championships starting Monday in Madison and Middleton, Wis.

She and most of her teammates – born in 2004 and 2005 – were named to the Canadian roster for the second time.

When the tournament originally scheduled for January 8-15 in Sweden was abruptly canceled two weeks before the ball fell due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hockey Canada announced a list on January 20 in recognition of the players’ efforts to make it a team.

After a five-day re-election camp in Calgary in May, Canada opens the rescheduled tournament Monday against Finland in Madison.

Aware that her Canadian-born counterparts born in 2003 could not play at all in a World Under-18 Championship – the pandemic also wiped out the 2021 tournament – Iginla praises the Maple Leaf dress for the first time in her career.

“I think the first two words that come to mind are gratitude and pride,” Iginla told The Canadian Press.

Alberta Pandas University coach Howie Draper returns to the bench after sailing for women under 18 in gold in 2019 and silver in 2020.

Iginla, Jarome and Kara’s eldest child, scored 18 goals and 10 assists in 22 games for the Kelowna Hockey Academy U-18 team last season. She is committed to playing for Brown University next season.

His younger brothers He and Joe also play hockey. His ninth overall draft was drafted by the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League in 2021.

Jarome played most of his 1,554 NHL games for the Calgary Flames. He holds the franchise record for goals and points.

He famously assisted on Sidney Crosby’s goal in extra time to win the Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey for Canada in 2010 when Crosby yelled at Iggy to show he was open. Jarome was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last year.

He is my father in the first place and that is what always comes to my mind before all his other achievements, said Jade Iginla.

My dad, after playing such a high level of hockey for so long … whenever I have, say, a bad experience or something that didn’t go my way, he immediately refers to something that happened to him and is always similar. It always helps to find common ground in this.

It possesses elements of the game of the father of offensive power.

What we like about Jade is that she seems to relate well to all of her teammates, Draper said. She seems to be able to read them very well. She obviously has a high hockey intelligence.

The thing that stands out to us is her tough factor and that is something you can compare to her father. This makes it really difficult for the opponent to play against you. She has a bit of that, which is really interesting to look at.

She does not shy away from difficult areas. She defends the ball very well and as a result, creates great opportunities for her teammates and teammates.

She is fun to look at just like all these other girls. They all have some special elements. That way, I think we have a really strong group.

Hockey Canada held a panel during the selection camp with several players of the women’s national team who won the Olympic gold medal in Beijing in February.

They just threw wisdom, Iginla said.

Among them was 25-year-old defender Micah Zandee-Hart, who won the under-18 world gold medal in 2014 and the team captain for the silver medal the following year.

I asked about leadership and how everyone can be a leader of their own, being different personalities, being calmer or noisy, Iginla recalls.

Micah had a great answer to bend over to what you can do. If that means having a conversation with the person next to you and it pushes you out of your comfort zone today, then this is a good day.

Canada lost its only pre-tournament match 3-1 to the United States. Iginla’s teammate in Kelowna, Brooke Disher from Lake Country, BC, was named captain under 18 years old.

Defender Sarah MacEachern of Cornwall, Ont., And striker Karel Prefontaine of Gatineau, Que., Were named assistant captains.

Two-thirds of Canada’s Olympic team played in a World Under-18 Championship at one point in their careers. Captain Marie-Philip Poulin and veteran striker Natalie Spooner first appeared in 2008.

Canada is in Group A in Wisconsin alongside the Finns, Sweden and the host United States. The Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia and Switzerland make up Group B.

After facing the Finns on Monday, Canada meets Sweden on Tuesday and closes the preliminary round on Thursday against the US.

The quarterfinals are on Friday, followed by Sunday semifinals and Monday’s medal games.

The fear of players in January if there was no under-18 world championship for the second year in a row has been replaced by an attempt to win the gold medal.

They are like animals that are locked in a cage for a considerable period of time and you just let them out of that cage, Draper said. Energy, excitement and enthusiasm are at a high level now.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 5, 2022.