Suwinski foot-off lifts Bucs | News, Sports, Work





PITTSBURGH – Rookie Jack Suwinski hit a two-run homer at the end of the ninth round and the Pittsburgh Pirates gathered ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Saturday. Bryan Reynolds led in ninth place with a singles against Mark Melancon (1-6), who made his second reception in 13 chances. Suwinski then raised a ball on the right-hand podium in the ninth at-bat field for his first shot at the end of the career game and his sixth home run of the season. “It was wonderful. Nice experience, ” said Suvinski. “These are the things you think about playing Wiffle Ball in your backyard. This is my first time doing this, so it was very nice. Very special. “ Suwinski leads NL beginners in home runs. It has been an impressive display for the 23-year-old right-back, who was called up by Double-A Altoona in April in an emergency situation when Reynolds had a one-day period on the COVID-19 injury roster. “I am very grateful and grateful that in the first place they gave me the opportunity and then let me stay long enough to feel comfortable and make adjustments and see what player I am at the level of the big league.” said Suvinski. Homer thwarted an extraordinary effort by Arizona starter Zach Davies, who made 7 2/3 assists without goals. He allowed three strokes, struck six and walked two. Chris Stratton (3-2) scored a goalless ninth in his 200th career appearance. Davies pulled 18 shots in a row starting in the second round until Tucapita Marcano walked with two shots in the eighth. “He kept the players out of balance, and that’s what the shot is, trying to stay in balance and have a good time.” said Suvinski. “He was doing a good job of mixing points, speed and location.” The Pirates loaded the bases before Ian Kennedy eased Davies and hit Ke’Bryan Hayes to end the threat and maintain the 1-0 lead. Arizona’s Ketel Marte hit a pair of doubles and scored his team’s only performance in sixth on a wild field, while extending his strike streak to 16 career highs. Marte scored a double and went into third place when Rodolfo Castro missed Christian Walker’s ball for a mistake. Marte scored in the wild field of Roansy Contreras in the last 10-field field of play of Jordan Luplow with two exits. Marte has been hitting 0.362 since April 30, raising his hitting average to 0.268. Contreras played well in his fourth career start, allowing an unearned run and four shots in 5 inning 2/3, while hitting eight and walking two. “We have said that we will have a lot of good things happening with the new players. Pirate Manager Derek Shelton. “We will continue to follow the new players. “Today we saw two beginners doing something really special.” The latest news of today and more in the inbox

