McKennie, Johnson start for the US in the exhibition against Uruguay





KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) Midfielder Weston McKennie made his first start for the club and national team since breaking his leg on February 22 and Sean Johnson was at the gate for the United States for the first time in more than two years for Sunday’s exposure against Uruguay . In the second of four World Cup preparations this month, US coach Gregg Berhalter made four changes from the lineup that started on Wednesday to win 3-0 against Morocco. McKennie broke two bones in his left leg while playing for Juventus and had made two appearances since then, for the final 15 minutes of his club season final on May 21 and for 19 minutes against Morocco. Johnson scored from Matt Turner in his 10th international appearance since 2011, his first since an exhibition in February 2020 against Costa Rica. Johnson is competing with Turner, Zack Steffen and Ethan Horvath for three places on the list. Steffen was removed from the list for what the U.S. Football Federation called family reasons and was replaced by Johnson. The US ranked 15th started right-back DeAndre Yedlin in place of Reggie Cannon and left-back Joe Scally in place of Antonee Robinson. McKennie replaced Brenden Aaronson. Scally made his first start since making his debut on Wednesday. Sergio Dest, the right-back of the first choice, is recovering from an injury to his right thigh. Holders include center-backs Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman, defensive midfielder Tyler Adams, center-back Yunus Musah, wingers Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah and striker Jess Ferreira. Adams was the U.S. captain for the ninth time. Long started his second game in a row as he tries to win a starting job after Miles Robinson tore Achilles left. Turner, defender George Bello and midfielder Cristian Roldan are not dressed. The United States play Granada, ranked 170th in Austin, Texas, on Friday in the World Cup final, the first of two CONCACAF Nations League matches, then plays June 14 at No. 74 in El Salvador. . The Americans plan two September exhibitions in Europe, then return to the World Cup after losing the 2018 tournament. They open Group B in Qatar on November 21 against Wales, play against England four days later and close the first round against Iran on November 29. The Uruguayan number 13 was coming from a 3-0 victory over Mexico with a goal by Matias Vecino and two by Edinson Cavani. Uruguay plays South Korea, Portugal and Ghana in Group H. ___ More AP football: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

