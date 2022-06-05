US court convicts 2 members of the extremist cult of Lev Tahor for international kidnapping

Two members of the extremist Jewish cult Lev Tahor have been convicted of kidnapping charges by a New York federal court following a three-week jury trial, U.S. authorities announced Thursday.

Cousins ​​Mordechay Malka, 27, and Matityau Malka, 30, were found guilty of conspiracy and international parental abduction charges for their role in abducting two children from their mother’s New York home in New York in 2018. .

Malkas, both U.S. citizens, were convicted by the New York Southern District Court of Justice in the White Plains, north of New York City. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and the FBI announced the sentence in a joint statement.

Both defendants were found guilty of all charges, including conspiracy to commit international parental abduction, illegal use of identification and entering the safe zone of an airport under false pretenses. Mordechay Malka was convicted of two counts of international parental abduction, and his cousin pleaded guilty to one count of attempted international parental abduction.

The most severe sentences provide for a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment; the smallest individual charges have a maximum sentence of three years in prison for each count.

Get the daily edition of the Times of Israel

by email and never miss our main stories By registering, you accept the terms

International parental abduction is a federal crime that refers to a parent or other individual taking or holding a child outside the U.S. to obstruct another person’s custody rights. The Malcas did not kidnap their children, but were involved in taking the two brothers and sisters from their mother.

Malkas is being held in Westchester County Jail in upstate New York City and will be sentenced in September.

Williams commended the FBI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the State Department, and a number of local law enforcement agencies for their assistance in this case, as well as law enforcement partners in Israel, Mexico, Guatemala, and Canada. , all the places where the cult has lived.

Authorities said Malkas and his accomplices used disguises, nicknames, released phones, fake travel documents, encrypted technology and staged a secret pact to carry out the kidnapping scheme.

Their two accomplices, Nachman Helbrans, the cult leader, and Mayer Rosner were convicted in October 2021. The court sentenced them in March to 12 years in prison for six sentences, including child sexual exploitation and abduction.

The cult members were convicted of abducting a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy by their mother in Woodridge Village, north of New York. They smuggled children across the U.S. border into Mexico to reunite the girl with her adult husband, whom she had married in a religious marriage a year earlier.

Around 2017, Helbrans had arranged for the girl, his granddaughter, to marry an adult from the group. The girl was married to her husband when she was 13 and he was 19, although they had never been legally married as such a union would be illegal.

The couple then immediately began having sex for the purpose of reproduction, in line with the usual practice of the groups, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement last year.

Nachman Helbrans photographed sometime before 2014. (Screen recording: Youtube / Windsor Star)

The girl’s mother, who is Helbrans’s sister, fled the group complex in Guatemala in 2018 out of fear for the safety of her children and fled to the US. A court in Brooklyn granted her sole custody of the children and barred the children’s father, a leader in Lev Tahor, from communicating with them.

Helbrans and Rosner then devised a plan to return the girl, then 14, to her then-20-year-old husband. In December 2018, they abducted her and her 12-year-old brother from their mother and smuggled the children across the U.S. border into Mexico to reunite the girl with the husband.

The children were found in Mexico, and the kidnappers were arrested, after a three-week search involving hundreds of law enforcement personnel, and returned to New York.

Three months later, Lev Tahor allegedly tried to kidnap the girl a second time. In that incident, Matityau Malka approached the girl in Brooklyn several times and gave her cell phones to communicate with the kidnappers, court documents said.

Lev Tahor members Uriel Goldman and Shmiel Weingarten speak during a conversation in Zoom after the Gaza War in May 2021. (Courtesy)

In April, Yakev Weingarten and his brother Shmiel Weingarten were extradited from Guatemala and brought before a federal judge in New York. Yakev Weingarten took over the reins of Lev Tahor after Helbrans was imprisoned.

An opposition group, the Lev Tahor Survivors, decided that the cult membership is between 300 and 350 people. The group is currently widespread, with some members in Guatemala and others in Macedonia and the US.

A member of the opposition group told The Times of Israel that he believes Lev Tahor is run by about 15-20 abusers and the rest are held largely against their will. Many of the opposition activists come from Jewish religious communities, which have also taken in some Lev Tahor members who fled the group.

Lev Tahor, an ultra-Orthodox extremist sect, was founded by Helbrans’s father, Rabbi Shlomo Helbrans, in Jerusalem in the 1980s. The group fled to Canada and then to Guatemala in 2014 after being placed under intense surveillance by Canadian authorities for suspected child abuse and child marriage.

Members of the Lev Tahor sect prepare to depart from La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City on a trip to Iraqi Kurdistan in October 2021. (Courtesy)

The youngest Helbrans took the reins of the band in 2017, when his father drowned in Mexico under mysterious circumstances.

The movements, machinations and plans of the Lev Tahors are all turbulent. Several dozen members of the group have danced across the Balkans in recent months. Several members of the anti-Zionist group applied for political asylum in Iran in 2018. Documents filed in a U.S. federal court in 2019 showed that cult leaders swore allegiance to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The group has been described as a cult and as the Jewish Taliban, as women and girls over the age of 3 are required to dress in long black clothes that cover their entire body, leaving only their faces exposed. Men spend most of their days in prayer and studying specific parts of the Torah. The group adheres to an extreme, idiosyncratic reading of kosher diet laws.