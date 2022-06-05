Global action on World Environment Day underscores urgent need to protect planet

Stockholm, June 5, 2022 – Individuals, communities, civil society, businesses and governments around the world today marked World Environment Day with the theme #OnlyOneEarth, with official celebrations in Stockholm and host Sweden announcing a ban on licensing of new for extraction. coal, oil and natural gas from July 1 this year to protect humans and the planet.

Announcing the ban on the official celebrations of Environment Day in Stockholm, Swedish Minister for Climate and Environment Annika Strandhll said: Creating the green spaces of the future by accelerating climate transition is one of the top priorities for the Swedish government. As part of our efforts to implement our climate ambitions, we must take action against activities that have a negative impact on our health and our environment.

Our message to the global community is clear. The winners in the global race will be those who accelerate the transition, not those who lag behind and get caught up in fossil fuel dependence, she added.

Tens of millions of people around the world joined the global conversation on social media calling for urgent action to preserve and restore the environment. Tens of thousands organized their activities, including planting millions of trees, clearing trash, and taking action to highlight the existence of #OnlyOneEarth.

The year 2022 marks the 49th time that World Environment Day is celebrated. It was established after the UN Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm in 1972 and is celebrated annually on June 5, with a different venue hosting it each year. This year’s theme #OnlyOneEarth reflects the theme of the first World Environment Day in 1973. It calls for collective, transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore our planet.

Fifty years ago, world leaders gathered at the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment and committed themselves to defending the planet. But we are far from successful. We can no longer ignore the alarm bells that ring louder every day, said UN Secretary General Antnio Guterres in his message for World Environment Day.

The recent Stockholm + 50 environmental summit reiterated that all 17 Sustainable Development Goals are based on a healthy planet, he added. We must all take responsibility for averting the catastrophe caused by the triple crises of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss.

The official event, held at the Techniska Museum in Stockholm, included a discussion between Ms. Strandhll, Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Program, and Youth.

The triple planetary crisis is accelerating and why? Because we consume 1.7 planets a year. We have only one Earth. We must acknowledge that we are not doing enough to protect it, said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP). I stand before you because we need to do better. We know what to do. Science has told us that we must end fossil fuels. We must restore nature to its full glory. We need to transform our food systems. We need to make our cities green.

Around the world, countries and communities acted on World Environment Day to make a real difference in their environments. Religious leaders gathered to sign a historic appeal on climate-responsible finance. These organizations will only engage with financial institutions that are in line with the objective of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 C.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the LiFe initiative to raise awareness of sustainable lifestyles.

The New Zealand Government announced on World Environment Day that Styx Living Laboratory and partners will receive $ 4.12 million in Nature Work funding to protect the Styx River (Pharakekenui).

Argentina has adopted the national strategy for exotic invasive species, including joint management plans with Chile, while Paraguay will launch the Paraguay + Verde project to address climate change after receiving $ 50 million in financial support from the Global Environment Facility.

To kick off World Environment Day, Singapore Quest Global, one of the world’s fastest growing engineering services firms, announced Quest Global Pledge a global reforestation. In partnership with One Tree Planted, the firm will plant 500,000 trees worldwide by 2025.

In partnership with the United Nations Association of Canada, and with funding for Environment and Climate Change in Canada, a formal event will launch a Curriculum on Indigenous Conservation across Canada.

Uruguay announced it would start participatory processes towards work for his Second National Defined Contributions towards the Goals of the Paris Agreement.

For more information and to join the conversation, visit https://www.worldenvironmentday.global/

