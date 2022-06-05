What happened on the 101st day of the war in Ukraine

DISTRICT SIVERSK, Ukraine One of the few civilians still driving on a road leading to the battle front, Oleksandr Chaplik slipped to a stop and leaned out of the car window to exchange information with a villager.

He was taking supplies to his village, one by one still in the hands of Ukraine lying on the path of Russian progress.

We are surrounded on all sides, said Mr. Caplik, 55, a dairy farmer and livestock farmer. It is the second month without light, without water, without gas, without communication, without internet, without news. Basically, horror.

But people need to eat, he said. I am a businessman. So I’m doing my job.

Mr Chaplik owns about 75 hectares of land near the town of Sievierodonetsk, where Russian and Ukrainian troops are fighting for control of heavy fighting in recent days. The village around his farm is under almost constant bombardment by Russian forces trying to encircle Ukraine’s easternmost forces and surround Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

The sound of numerous rocket systems being fired south of the farm shook the windows and doors of his house. Do not worry, they are Ukrainians, he said as he took a tour of his farm. Here, thank God, the boys are being held tight.









But the war is approaching dangerously. Craters from bombs and artillery shells damage its fields. Leaning against the wall of one of his barns stood the cartridges of a dozen rockets that Mr. Çaplik had collected from around the farm. The missiles scattered cluster bombs, he said, which were still filling his fields with grass.

Some of the Russian cluster munitions that Mr. Chaplik has found on his farm, in an area surrounded on three sides by Russian forces and where fierce battles are taking place.

We are surrounded on all sides, said Mr. Caplik.

They want to eat grass, he said as he walked through the stables of his 35 dairy cows. But I can not let the cows be released in this bar because of these bombs and I am afraid they will fall into the bomb craters.

Mr. Chaplik is a devastating link to the world for his increasingly isolated village, whom he asked not to be named so as not to suffer punishment from Russian troops. At considerable risk to himself, he secures vital supplies and information and continues to produce food as best he can.

Many other farmers have fled the area, but he said he could not. I can not leave people, he said. If I leave, I will not be able to return to the village, I will not look people in the eye.

But as the war approached, he had to shrink his business as he tried to keep the farm producing and the workers fed and paid. With service outages, he runs milk machines on generators, but can only use his refrigerators for 12 hours a day.

We used to make almost 100 different dairy products, he said. I have a two year old parmesan cheese. I made unique products that no one else made, yogurt, cream, mozzarella, burrata.

But without electricity he had to cut production. There was a shortage of containers, he added. He removed from the fridge two cheeses with moldy skin. They are not good, he said.

A crater from a shell near a Ukrainian armored convoy in a line of trees near the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, where fierce fighting is currently taking place, in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine, this week.

The fields burned after being hit by defensive flames fired by Russian planes in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region on Friday.

He has relocated his food production operations to several different parts of the country, setting up part of his dairy production in the nearby market town of Bakhmut, where he already has an organic meat and dairy shop, and moving relocating its meat factories to a relatively safe place. cities Dnipro and Lviv.

His family has also moved. His wife is a teacher and two of his children are university students, so they had to go somewhere online to continue working, he said. They called him every day, begging him to join them, but he said he still had work to do.

His workforce has shrunk as many villagers have fled with their families to safer parts of the country. I have fields, machinery and oil, but no workers, he said. But he brought together the remaining 10 workers, so they now live and eat together.

Two teenage girls were laughing from the cow stable. They are the daughters of my workers. They are children, but I have no workers, he said.

A pensioner, Lyudmila, 68, has entered to run his shop in the village.

Did you get cucumbers? she exclaimed as Mr. Caplik discharged bottled water and fresh vegetables from his van.

Without it we would be lost, she said. The villagers could not travel to the market and anyway the prices there were much higher, she said.

Mr Chaplik risks traveling by car to a nearby town to keep his shop in his supply village.

Without electricity for the fridge, some of his best cheeses and other merchandise are spoiled.

But the strain appears on Mr.’s face. Chapliks. He does not seem to have slept for days. He complained of toothache and a tremor around the eye. One of the most difficult things, he said, was panicked phone calls from relatives trying to reach the villagers who were left behind. The mobile service in the village has been interrupted, but they know that Mr. Çaplik goes to the market every day in the city, where the mobile service continues and they bombard him with phone calls.

I’m getting nervous, he said, as he refused another call. I work 14 to 15 hours a day. I am physically tired.

So now he is arranging for his son to bring a cellular antenna so that villagers can be in touch with their relatives.

He sees more problems on the horizon. The war has disrupted agriculture and food production to such an extent that people in eastern Ukraine may remain hungry in the coming months, he warned.

Potatoes have already been planted, which will provide food for the villagers, he said, but meat and milk will be reduced.

If I do not prepare food for my cows, they will die this winter, he said. I can not cut hay because of the cluster bombs in the fields and I need 12 thousand grass balloons and I have no workers.

And as he follows the progress of the war and the steady progress of Russian troops, he said it was likely that they would take control of the village and he would lose the farm he built for more than 20 years.

Mr. likaplik’s neighbors in their garden.

A cattle grass farmer near Mr. Çaplik’s farm.

Russian-backed separatist forces occupied the area in 2014, but withdrew after a few months. But this time he said he did not expect President Vladimir V. Putin to stop. The Russian leader wants to occupy part of the country from the city of Kharkiv in the northeast to Odessa in the southwest, he said.

He will not calm down, he said. He will fight for a year, two, three, until he achieves his goal.

Mr. Çaplik has slaughtered his pigs, so only one is left, sleeping on his pen. Newborn calves will also have to be slaughtered, he said. It’s a shame.

If the Russians came, he added, he would have to leave his guard dogs, six German shepherds. I could not bear to lower them, he said. I will set them free.

If the shells came too close, he would pick up his workers and leave, he said. I will start again, he said. Give me a piece of land, in Ukraine, in the United States, everywhere. I can build a great business again.