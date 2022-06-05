Blue Origin releases the first woman of Mexican descent to go into space





The 60-foot-long suborbital rocket took off from Blue Origin facilities in West Texas at 9:26 a.m. ET, lifting a group of six people more than 62 miles above the Earth’s surface, which is widely considered to be the boundary of outer space and giving them a few weightless minutes before parachuting into the landing.

Most passengers pay an undisclosed amount for their seats. But Katya Echazarreta, an engineer and scientific communicator from Guadalajara, Mexico, was selected by a nonprofit called Space for Humanity to join this mission from a group of thousands of applicants. The organization’s goal is to send “extraordinary leaders” into space and allow them to experience the mirror effect, a phenomenon often reported by astronauts who say that seeing the Earth from space gives them a profound difference. in perspective.

Echazarreta told CNN Business that she experienced that overall effect “in my own way”.

“Looking down and seeing how everyone is down there, all our past, all our mistakes, all our obstacles, everything is everything,” she said. “And the only thing I could think of when I came back was that I need people to see this. I need Latins to see this. And I think it just completely reinforced my mission to keep raising women and people of color. in space and doing whatever they want to do. “

Echazarreta is the first Mexican-born woman to travel in space and the second Mexican after Rodolfo Neri Vela, a scientist who joined one of NASA. Space Shuttle Missions in 1985 She moved to the United States with her family at the age of seven and remembers being overwhelmed in a new place where she did not speak the language and a teacher warned her that she might have to restrain herself. “It just really fed me and I think since then, since third grade, I just walked away and didn’t stop,” Echazarreta recalled on Instagram. interview When she was 17 and 18, Echazarreta said she was also the main breadwinner of her family with McDonald’s salary. “I have sometimes had up to four [jobs] “At the same time, I just try to get through university because it was really important to me,” she said. at NASA’s famous Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. It also boasts a follower of more than 330,000 users on TikTok, hosts one These days, Echazarreta is working on her master’s degree in engineering at Johns Hopkins University. She has worked beforeat NASA’s famous Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. It also boasts a follower of more than 330,000 users on TikTok, hosts one YouTube series focusing on science and is the presenter at the CBS weekend show “Mission Unstoppable.” Space for Humanity, which was founded in 2017 by Dylan Taylor, a space investor who recently joined a Blue Origin flight, himself chose it for its impressive contributions. “We were looking for some like people who were leaders in their communities, who have a sphere of influence; people who are doing really great work in the world already and people who are passionate about everything,” Rachel Lyons, nonprofit organization. CEO, told CNN Business. Echazarreta said she was motivated to become a public figure after working at JPL and not seeing other engineers like her. “There are so many people in this world who dream about the same things I dreamed about. And yet I’m not seeing them here. So what ‘s going on?” she said. “It was not enough for me to get out and be there. I also needed to help bring others with me.” On her Blue Origin flight on Saturday, Echazarreta flew alongside Evan Dick, an investor who had already flown with Blue Origin on a December flight and became the first to become a repeat pilot. Other passengers included Hamish Harding, who lives in the UAE and is the chairman of an aircraft brokerage company; Jaison Robinson, founder of a commercial real estate company; Victor Vescovo, co-founder of a private equity investment firm; and Victor Correa Hespanha, a 28-year-old who secured his place after buying an NFT from a group called Crypto Space Agency

