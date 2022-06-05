Sadio Mane transfer news: Recent reports, contract details, salary between Bayern Munich and Barcelona for Liverpool striker

Even before Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris, the future of striker Sadio Mane was in doubt.

Reports suggested the Senegalese international could head to the exit door at Anfield at the end of the season, with a host of potential prospect sure to be interested in the 30-year-old.

After joining another Premier League team, Southampton in 2016, Mane has developed into a world-class star, whose name remains in the conversation for this year’s Golden Ball award.

He has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup with Liverpool, plus an African Cup of Nations title with Senegal during his stay at the Reds.

This season, he has played an integral role in leading the club and the national team towards silver gains. However, Mane is at a crossroads in his career at Liverpool. He signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool in 2018, but that is coming to an end.

This close season, Mane will decide how to approach his future, whether to transfer to a new club now, re-sign with Liverpool, or terminate his contract with the Reds and leave as a free transfer in 2023.

Sporting News brings you all the latest news and reports on Mane’s possible future move.

Will Sadio Mane join Bayern Munich?

May 23 German edition Report Bild that Mane is not only a target of the Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, but that a move to Bayern is more likely than an extension of his contract with Liverpool.

The report said Mane was considering a new challenge after six years at Liverpool and Bayern would be prepared to pay $ 30 million ($ 32 million; $ 27.5 million) to sign him.

The rumors escalated further when, just one day before the Champions League final, the French publication suggested L’Equipethat Bayern is “close” a move for Mane.

L’Equipe reported that Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had already met with Mane’s representatives, something thatSky Germanyhad also suggested it would happen earlier in May.

Following Liverpool’s loss to Madrid in Paris on 28 May, AS diary reported that Mane said goodbye to teammates and wants to leave, although the club are unlikely to accept any low-priced offers from Bayern.

Mane did not move to the mixed zone where players talk to the media after the 1-0 loss to Madrid.

Liverpool correspondent for GOAL.com, Neil Jones, too reported that Mane is determined to inform the club of his desire to leave, and Daily Mail said Liverpool want at least 35 million ($ 44.2 million) for him.

Sadio Mane will inform Liverpool of his desire to leave the club this summer. Bayern Munich is the favorite to sign with him, but the Reds would ask for more than the suggested milion 30m price tag (no official offer yet) and would like to have a replacement lined up before the sale. #LFC Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 29, 2022

Hours later, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the same, reporting that Mane wanted to wait until the end of the season to make moves for a summer transfer. He reports that Bayern is the favorite, but a move is not over yet.

Sadio Man has decided to leave Liverpool this summer #LFC He is ready for a new experience after many special years with the Reds – this will be confirmed for the club. FC Bayern is a strong contender – but it is still open and unfinished as Sadio wanted to host the final. pic.twitter.com/hr6R5NmuZ0 Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022

Mane took part in an open-air bus tour of Liverpool with his team-mates a day after the Champions League final, being photographed on the front of the top deck.

On June 5, Times reporter Paul JoyceLiverpool have reportedly turned down Bayern Munich’s opening bid for Mane, which reached 21 million ($ 24.5 million / $ 26 million) plus 4 million additions.

Sadio Mane’s contract situation in Liverpool

The milion 30m transfer fee reportedly being considered by Bayern is significantly lower for a world-class player, but there is a good reason for that.

Mane’s current deal is scheduled to expire in mid-2023, meaning he has only one season left on his contract with Liverpool.

With interested clubs aware that Liverpool could lose Mane for free next year, his market value has dwindled, despite his recent outstanding performances.

And it’s not just Bayern who are thought to be aware of this, with reports in Spain suggesting that Barcelona has also monitored his situation.

Will Sadio Mane sign a contract extension with Liverpool and what will be his salary?

Reports of talks between Liverpool and Mane’s representatives have been simmering for months, with Graeme Bailey, by Anfield Watchsuggesting on May 6 that the Reds will offer Mane a new deal.

That report said the club was prepared to wait until the end of the season to submit a formal offer, with Mane hoping to secure a salary of 300,000 a week ($ 378,000).

However, the Reds are in a difficult position. Liverpool must also cheat on a possible contract extension with Mohamed Salah, whose contract expires next year as well.

It is possible that the club may have prizes from the opportunity to afford salary increases for both their attacking players and may be forced to choose one over the other.

Adding Luis Diaz’s winter transfer window, which has witnessed a revelation at Anfield, would make it easier for Mane or Salah to leave, but it is clear that the loss of one – or both – of their talisman attackers would seriously hurt hopes for Liverpool’s next title. .

What has Jurgen Klopp said about a possible departure of Sadio Mane?

Speaking ahead of the Champions League final, Reds coach Jurgen Klopp was asked about Mane’s situation.

Klopp said he “could not care less” about the rumors and that Mane was only focused on the final game of the season.

However, the German seems to have accepted the idea that there could still be a negative result for the club, adding: “Wherever Sadio plays next season, he will undoubtedly be a great player.”

“It is not the first time in my career before the decisive matches #FC Bayern rumors are coming out… ” #LFC Boss Jurgen Klopp says he ‘could not care less’ about the reports linking Sadio Mane with the Bundesliga champions. pic.twitter.com/Mh5YsawVcA Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 27, 2022

What has Sadio Mane said about his future at Liverpool?

Mane also addressed the rumors ahead of the Champions League final, prompting Liverpool fans to respond soon and hinting that a decision has already been made.

Senegal said that his focus was on the match, but that after the appearance of the Champions League he would reveal his decision.

Some took his words as a signal that he would promise his future at Liverpool.

“Honestly, the answer I can give you now is that I feel very good and I am fully focused on Saturday’s game.tha Mane. This is the answer I have to give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It’s special.

“I’m going to give you everything you want to hear then. For now, let’s go get it because I have no time for other things.

“I will do everything to win it because it is my dream and that of all the boys, then I will give you the answers.”

How would Sadio Mane fit into Bayern Munich?

It is entirely reasonable that Mane would be fired upon by Bayern Munich, as the Senegalese striker is, on paper, a perfect fit for the Bavarian club.

Bayern themselves are facing the possible departures of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry, whether this year or next.

Lewandowski has already announced that he will not sign a new contract with the club, and as his current deal expires at the end of 2022/23, he is said to be pushing for a more immediate move to Barcelona.

Gnabry, meanwhile, is the subject of a lot of rumors involving players like Real Madrid and Arsenal, driven mainly by the expiration of his contract next summer.

Mane’s ability to play on the wing or in front as a central striker would be seen as an attractive option for Bayern to fill any gaps that open.