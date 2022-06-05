What happened this weekend (June 4-5): NPR







change the title Natacha Pisarenko / AP

Natacha Pisarenko / AP As the weekend closes in Kiev and Moscow, here are the main developments: Putin warned to hit new targets if Ukraine acquires long-range weapons from abroad. As his country attacks Kiev, The Russian president said on Sunday that Moscow would strike “objects we have not yet hit” if the West provided Ukraine with long-range missile systems. Vladimir Putin’s threat came less than a week after the United States said it would send advanced weapons to Ukraine as part of a $ 700 million security bailout package. Delivery includes precision-range medium-range missile systems. Russia strikes Kiev after weeks of security. Early Sunday, Russia bombed the Ukrainian capital for the first time in more than a month. Four Russian missiles crashed into four separate buildings in a large railway car repair complex. Russia claimed it was bombing tanks, but journalists in the country saw no evidence of weapons. The opera in Kiev is back. After a three-month hiatus, during which the sounds of air raid sirens and rocket fire echoed through the city, the National Opera House in Ukraine reopened. The Kiev Opera Company is launching the opening with a production of Natalka Poltavkaa romantic drama featuring Ukrainian folk songs. Ukraine’s dream for the World Cup is coming to an end. The men’s national team won 3-1 upside down against Scotland last week losing to Wales on Sunday in the qualifying round. The 1-0 defeat shattered Ukraine’s hopes of joining the 2022 tournament in Qatar, which would be the first time the country has qualified for a World Cup since 2006. What to look for this week A key Ukrainian city could fall under Russian control. Russian troops have made recent advances in eastern Ukraine, with ongoing attacks in Severodonetsk, a town in the western Donbas region. Officials say the city, a key area in Moscow’s goal to capture all of Donbas, could fall under Russian control in the coming days. Before invading Ukraine in February, Putin recognized the independence of the two separatist regions in the Donbas as part of his justification for sending troops to the country. In depth The US pledged billions of dollars to fight climate change. Then came the war in Ukraine. Russia’s war in Ukraine is changing the world: See its rippling effects on all sides of the globe. Previous developments You can read more reviews here. For more in-depth context and stories, you can find full NPR coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR State of Ukraine podcast for day-to-day updates.

