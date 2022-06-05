Johnson prepares response as allies acknowledge vote of confidence now likely | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnsons’s allies will shift their focus to winning a no-confidence vote, as they acknowledge they now have little chance of stopping such a vote.

The prime minister this week will launch a response to health and housing policy in a final attempt to win over his critics. He is widely expected to face a vote for his leadership within this week, with some MPs predicting that the threshold of 54 papers seeking one has already been exceeded.

With a dramatic change in tone, Business Secretary Paul Scully acknowledged Sunday night that a no-confidence vote could occur, but insisted Johnson would face it. Whatever happens, we need to get back to governance, to address the things people want us to do every day.

Hours earlier, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had said he did not think there would be a vote this week.

A source number 10 said Johnson would demonstrate in the coming days that he was continuing his work and acknowledged that he also intended to show his determination not to be fatally weakened by a vote of confidence, which the prime minister expects to win narrowly.

The source said there was no prospect of Johnson offering his resignation if he won by just a small margin, or offered to go ahead with the next election, as Theresa May did.

Johnson will not shy away from the possible humiliation of the next two elections, aides said, and is planning visits to Wakefield and Tiverton, which the Tories are expected to lose to the Labor and Liberal Democrats respectively.

Some young MPs are said to be nervous about acting too soon and are considering postponing a no-confidence vote until after June 23, when snap elections are held, to give the best chance of ousting Johnson and giving more time to potential leadership candidates. to prepare.

Amid accusations by some Johnsons supporters of complacency No. 10, the prime minister will focus this week on the NHS burden, warning of the government’s progress in handling waiting lists, a sign of cash use. raised by tax increases that are unpopular in parts of the party.

Later in Health Week, a major NHS management review by former Deputy Chief of Staff General Sir Gordon Messenger will propose a review of NHS governance structures to help failed beliefs mimic what they are perform better.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, has vowed that the review will be the broadest leadership in the NHS for 40 years and will increase regional disparities in care.

This week Johnson is also expected to announce an extension of the right to buy millions of people renting out housing associations, as well as expanding other home ownership schemes. There are also preliminary plans to formally introduce controversial legislation to circumvent parts of the Northern Ireland protocol.

Polls over the weekend showed the Conservatives were on track for a humiliating loss at Wakefield. Some MPs from the 2019 general elections have told their colleagues that they will not submit a letter until after this result. Shaking red wall MPs are just looking at Wakefield, one MP said. Only then will pennies fall that he is in fact not at all popular.

When a vote of confidence comes, Johnsons’s allies say it will be essential for him to show that he has the support of the majority of supporters.

Theresa May lost supporters, said an MP. The prime minister should always get the votes on the payroll [those holding government posts] anash. But what it needs to do is get at least half of the rear benches, because then that gives a strong signal.

A former minister, a Johnson supporter, said that even among those who support him, he will have to regain confidence and show that he can win the next election with a big agenda.

He will survive, but he will definitely weaken it. If he continues to be a soldier, then he has a lot of work to do to do well [the] damages that have been suffered. Knowing Boris, he may be able to find his way.

But rebel lawmakers have leaked a private information document that presents a bleak electoral picture of Johnsons prospects. He says Johnson’s humiliation on the Jubilee tells us nothing that the records do not say and that no social group surveyed says they trust the prime minister.

Another point says that the whole purpose of the government now seems to be to feed Boris Johnson as prime minister – showing his personal negative assessments and saying that defending the defenseless is not defending the party, but a man.

One minister said remaining loyalty to Johnson was now very weak even among his supporters. Of course, things will catch him. He is the toast. Everyone is tired of the drama. The only question is whether he manages to pass the election and be able to last a while at number 10 before we get rid of him. We will not tolerate this forever.

Only 18 deputies have publicly stated that they have sent a letter, but the deputies who run the numbers believe that there are at least 70 who have now publicly expressed their lack of trust in the prime minister.

Most MPs seem to have resigned that the dam will be demolished, but the timing is virtually impossible to guess given the lack of coordinated efforts. It all has to do with individual MPs. There is not even any WhatsApp group as far as I know, said an MP who opposes Johnson.

Most MPs are prepared to bet that a challenge is imminent. I would say we were already there, and when Graham Brady [the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, who receives the letters] returns to office on Monday, there will be more workload, the MP said. I expect the vote on Wednesday.

Voting is a secret ballot, personally held in parliament. To survive in office, a Conservative leader requires the support of at least half of his MPs plus one, meaning Johnson would need the support of at least 180 members of his parliamentary party.

Reaching 180 is a big requirement, but it is a secret ballot, said one MP. I think a third of the payroll could go against him. If it’s one-third of them, and two-thirds of the supporters, suddenly you’re in business.

There will be a coordinated ring from number 10, but I think if we reach 180 or not, the number of votes against will be much higher than the prime minister can think.