Ship movement continues in the Black Sea despite the war in Ukraine, sanctions

In response to Western sanctions on the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has blocked hundreds of ships containing mainly Ukrainian grain exports to the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov. Despite the blockade, observers observed almost normal rates of maritime transport activity throughout the area. The main regional actor, Turkey has so far refrained from taking a crucial role in stopping possible grain theft.

The blockade risks triggering a global food crisis, as Ukraine is one of the world’s leading agricultural exporters, exporting over 25 million tonnes of grain and other agricultural commodities to international markets.

Analysts say this proves that Russia is using food as a weapon of war. However, the European Union hopes to overcome this problem by creating a land corridor to Poland’s Baltic Sea ports, which would allow vital Ukrainian food exports to reach the rest of the world.

The number of ships on the road, 40,000, is almost the same as before the war, according to experts.

The problem, according to Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine’s ambassador to Turkey, is that Russia is taking advantage of the blockade it has decided to “steal Ukrainian grain and send it abroad from Crimea, including Turkey.”

“In May alone, we counted at least 10 passages including two round-trip voyages by three ships carrying the Russian flag … Not to mention those we would have lost collectively.”

According to an article in Hill by Garrett I. Campbell, a retired U.S. Navy captain, and Anna Borshchevskaya, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. means that these ships carry flags from countries with which Russia has ties and thus resume international exports in this way.

Although Turkey condemned the Russian offensive in Ukraine, it has positioned itself as a neutral mediator and has refused to join the West in enforcing sanctions against Moscow.

Turkey is a key regional player thanks 1936 Montreux Conventionin relation to the straits. This international agreement could play a crucial role in the Ukraine conflict, as it allows Turkey to decide whether, and which, civilian ships and military warships can pass through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits, which form the maritime link between the Black Sea and Mediterranean. .

After Ukraine urged it to intervene in an effort to maintain regional peace, Ankara agreed to close the straits for Russian warships in late February. Russian ships had entered the Black Sea in early February, and Turkey said it would not prevent Russian warships from entering the Black Sea if Russia claimed they were returning home. A diplomatic source in Ankara added that Turkey has no legal right to intercept or control merchant ships.

“We do not follow the ships as they leave the strait. We monitor them 10 kilometers before entering and 10 kilometers after leaving,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

Elizabeth Aunina, a researcher at the University of Amsterdam, said: “If we look at the vague words of the Montreux treaty, it leaves a lot of room for interpretation.”

“It did not envisage that merchant ships could carry stolen goods … Turkey has previously shown a certain commitment to adhere to the very basic interpretation of the Convention as a way to protect itself from deeper entry into the conflict. “

The European Union has imposed an embargo on Russian imports, but Greek and Maltese-flagged tankers can be seen sailing through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea and heading for Russian ports.

Marine corridors

From his terrace overlooking the Bosphorus, Yoruk Isik, a 50-year-old Istanbul-born geopolitical analyst, has observed the movements of ships on this main waterway between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean over the past decade.

Isik uses a combination of real-time tracking applications, a strong network of Russian and Ukrainian observers and activists, and satellite imagery to monitor ships.

“We can see from end to end,” he said.

Several cargo ships loaded grain into Ukrainian ports that were under Russian blockade such as Odessa, Chornomorsk and Mariupol, he said.

These ships set sail for Syria, where Russia has an operational base, and then either Lebanon or Egypt, two countries that normally buy 81% and 85% of their grain, respectively, from Ukraine and are facing a food crisis as a result. of this war. .

Isik also saw a flotilla of old Turkish boats “never seen in the area” suddenly appear under another flag in the Russian port of Novorossiysk, which “is likely to be under contract with the Russian government”.

He gives some other examples: Kocatepe (Tanzania), Barbaros (Equatorial Guinea), Hizir (Malta) and Sampiyon Trabzonsport (Cameroon). Isik, who has a list of cargo ships belonging to the Russian Ministry of Defense and those of private companies operating on its behalf, thinks “what is happening is unacceptable.”

Geopolitical consequences

Africa has also been hit hard by the war in Ukraine. As such, when Macky Sall, the leader of the African Union, met with Putin on Friday, he told him that Ukraine’s Russian blockade and consequently its grain exports had exacerbated food crises in Africa and that wheat should be released. But Sall also said Western sanctions on Russia had exacerbated Africa’s lack of access to wheat. This comment, which was music to the ears of Moscow, is not a big surprise as many African countries have long ties to Russia, some of which date back to when the Soviet Union supported their countries’ wars of independence against their colonial rulers. . Putin has taken care to cultivate these relations and thus has managed to avoid the anger of many African countries over the war in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Turkey on Wednesday (June 8th) to discuss the possibility of establishing “maritime corridors” – although Russia is secretly exporting Ukrainian wheat for its own benefit, according to experts.

“This is information we receive, but we can not stop, control or question the purpose of any cargo ship unless we feel a threat to Turkish peace or security,” the diplomatic source said.

The EU is considering stronger sanctions

“If Russia exports Ukrainian products, no one authorizes Turkey to stop shipping,” said Yucel Acer, a professor of international law at Ankara University, adding that “unless there is a United Nations resolution” – which will not to help, as Russia still vetoes. power in the Security Council.

The European Commission, however, is preparing its response, a source in Brussels said. It plans to introduce a new set of sanctions that would penalize Moscow if it refuses to pay European operators in the event that their ships are “caught in the act”.

“Most of these ships are covered by European and British insurance: with this new package, they will no longer be able to use them,” the source said.

“This has to have a significant impact.”

But Turkey can do more, said Aunina, of the University of Amsterdam.

“After the annexation of Crimea [on 18 March 2014]”Turkey technically stopped ships from Crimea in its ports: This can be done too!”

Before the war, Ukraine was on track to become the world’s third largest exporter of grain. Africa and the Middle East consume more bakery products than other parts of the world and thus depend heavily on Ukrainian exports. Africa imported $ 1.4 billion worth of wheat from Ukraine between 2018 and 2020, representing 12% of its wheat imports.