Colombia confirms presence at US summit | THE INTERNATIONAL





Colombian President Yvonne Duque will attend the Americas Summit starting Monday in Los Angeles (USA), where he will meet with leaders and other directors of multinationals, official sources announced this Sunday. The Head of State will travel Tuesday night and be in Los Angeles until Friday, the day the Summit concludes where, as he said today, the country arrives with a successful immigration policy and an action strategy for the climate in which you have achieved that can highlight. He stressed that there are two issues that are important for President (Joe) Biden, as a host, but there are two issues that Colombia, with the United States, has worked side by side, as with other countries in the region. . Colombia arrives with one of the most successful migration policies in Latin America, he specified, and explained that when the Temporary Protection Statute was launched, many thought that what would be generated was an increase in job informality or an increase in poverty. multidimensional, which did not happen. “We have already handed over one million Temporary Protection Statute cards to immigrants and we have another 800,000 already with biometric recognition, a very important issue,” he explained. In the middle of the week, Colombian immigration authorities said they had handed over a million adjustment documents to Venezuelan migrants since the statute went into effect a year ago, which requires the adjustment of nearly two million people from the Colombian oil country. The Colombian government says all Venezuelan immigrants who entered the country before January 2021 can benefit from the Statute and seeks to discourage irregularities and that the benefit can also be achieved by those entering the country in the first two years of the Statute’s validity. . rate on a regular basis, ie with a stamp in the passport. I believe that by showing that a fraternal policy achieves, in parallel with social policy, we have recorded the lowest job informality, measured every quarter, reaching as far as Colombia, and the lowest multidimensional poverty since we have that indicator, because it shows that we have taken the right steps, Duque said. He also assured that in terms of climate action, “Colombia also has a lot to show, not only in the energy transition, in clean mobility, in the circular economy, but also in protected areas.” (I)

