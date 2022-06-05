International Maritime Organization focuses on the safety and security of ships and seafarers in the Black Sea and Azov Sea





In direct response to the maritime crisis, the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) convened an Emergency Task Force (ETF) to attempt to minimize the risk to the shipping industry and the extreme health risks to stranded crew members in the region. 1 To this end, the ETF developed a shipwreck reporting form and disseminated advice and guidance to flag States. The crisis in the region

At the beginning of the conflict, the IMO reported that about 94 ships and 2,000 sailors were stranded in Ukrainian ports, including but not limited to Mariupol, Kherson and Mykolaiv. By April 2022, the number of stranded vessels had dropped by only 12 vessels to 84.2 The IMO describes the circumstances of the stranded ships in the region as unstable.3 IMO, in cooperation with the International Labor Organization (ILO) have cooperated and jointly called on the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to assist the seafarers. Further, the IMO has made a humanitarian appeal to Ukrainian charities, port government authorities and the ILO to support seafarers and ports.4 IMO seeks to create a safe blue maritime corridor

On March 10 and 11, 2022, the IMO Council encouraged the establishment of a safe naval blue corridor, in cooperation with the relevant parties. The purpose of the corridors was to allow safe passage for ships to be safely evacuated from the area.5 On March 31, 2022, the IMO Council in its thirty-fifth extraordinary session sent Circular Letter no. 4524 / Add.2 for (1) United Nations; (2) intergovernmental organizations; and (3) non-governmental organizations in consultative status with the IMO. The circular was prepared in accordance with Article I of the IMO Convention and the mission of the IMO Strategic Plan to promote safe, secure and environmentally conscious transport through the joint cooperation of the Member States. In that Circular Letter, the IMO sought proposals to reduce the suffering of seafarers and stranded ships. Resolution of the Maritime Safety Committee

Actions to facilitate the urgent evacuation of seafarers from the war zone in and around the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov as a result of the Russian Federation aggression against Ukraine during its multi-day session on 28 April 2022.6 The MSC Resolution contained the following statements: The MSC adopted UN General Assembly Resolution A / RES / ES-11/1 on March 2, 2022, condemning Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine and demanding that the Russian Federation cease hostilities.

The MCS encouraged Member States to assist in efforts to provide safety and security for seafarers and ships in the region affected by the armed conflict.

MSC stressed the need to protect the global shipping industry and prevent supply chain disruptions in international trade.

The MSC condemned the harassment of sailors and ships in international trade based on their flag states and the nationality of the crew aboard the ships.

The MSC stressed that ships should have the right to leave Ukrainian ports safely as soon as possible without threat of attack.

The MSC expressed its support for the Secretary-General of the IMO to work with Member States to establish a safe naval blue corridor in the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov to allow safe passage through the area.

The MSC stressed that ships in international trade should not be collateral victims in the political and military crisis.7 The MSC expressed alarm and concern that merchant ships had been illegally seized and detained in violation of international law. Further, MSC members stated that they were extremely concerned that Ukrainian ports did not have secure access to food, water and medical supplies. Finally, the MSC urged the international community to work together to provide a blue security corridor for the evacuation of the Black Sea and Azov Sea regions.

Source: ATLP

