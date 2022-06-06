USMNT-Uruguay international friendly ends in goalless draw – NBC Chicago





Sunday’s international friendly between USMNT and Uruguay ended in a close 0-0 draw. The first big case for both sides came in the 20th minute when the Americans hit the gas in retaliation. DeAndre Yedlin, who rushed to the right wing from his wing position, took a ball and sent a cross with a swing to the back post, but the ball was rising too high for American striker Jesus Ferreira to insert it clean with his head : From there, the game was almost equal. However, it was not a surprise turn of events, given that Uruguay, the 13th place in the world, is just two points ahead of the 15th ranked USMNT team. Then, after 17 minutes of play in the second half, Uruguayan midfielder Matas Vecino came out at the end of a perfect cross from outside the right edge of the penalty area. Two Uruguayans, including Vecino, were a few inches apart to make the score 1-0 with no defenders close by, but 33-year-old goalkeeper Sean Johnson denied the right-footed shot: No great opportunity arose as Johnsons saved up to the time of the ban. Darwin Nez and Edinson Cavani erupted in a counterattack in the 93rd minute after Nez tracked a deep pass. Nez returned the ball to Cavani on his left, who had an open view towards the net, but Cavani, the second best goal scorer in the history of his nations, threw the ball out to the right: With the draw, the USMNT are now unbeaten in 25 consecutive home games. The next match in the program is a match on Friday, June 10 against Grenada, the 170th nation ranked in FIFA, in the CONCACAF League of Nations.

