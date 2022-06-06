



Kitimat-Stikine Regional District has has issued an evacuation order for three small communities near Terraceas, the Skeena River continues to rise after a weekend of heavy rain and melting snow. Residents of Old Remo, New Remo and Usk were told to leave their homes by 8pm on Sunday. The district issued an evacuation alert Thursday. Communities, built in low-lying floodplains, have faced flood crises over the past two decades. Old Remo was flooded in 2002, 2007 and 2017, seeing the streets washed away and dozens of houses evacuated. After a weekend of unpredictable rain and storm, fear of flooding is rising in the north of BC, while in the southern interior it is decreasing. A house in New Remo, BC, appears surrounded by high water in June 2021. (Janet Munson) On Sunday, the BC River Prediction Center published final assessment of flood risk throughout the province. The Liard River and its tributaries around Fort Nelson have been upgraded to a flood monitor. The river flows for a maximum of two years at Lower Crossing, and at 10-20-year-old upstream heights at Scurvy Creek in the Yukon. Hydrologists are conducting a flood survey for the Skeena and Buckley River catchments and have issued a high-flow advice for the Swift River and other streams in the northwest of the province. Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts 15 millimeters of rainfall for the Smithers, with more rainfall possible at higher altitudes. Rain falling on melted snow in the mountains increases the risk of rapid river rise, the BC River Prediction Center warned in its update. The areas in yellow are under a high flow warning and the areas in orange are under flood monitoring since Sunday afternoon. (BC River Prediction Center) Hydrologists had observed flooding parts of the Southern Inland on Saturday as storms moved through the Inland Mountains still heavy with winter snow. On Sunday, conditions in the Eastern Oceania, the Kettle River and the Lower Nicola River were lowered at a high-flow council. Border Region, Upper Fraser Region, Thompson Region, Cold Water River, Similkameen River, Tulameen River, Salmon River and other parts of the Okanagan and Nicola River remain under a high advisory flow. The BC River Forecast Center has not yet issued a flood warning, its highest risk assessment, in June. The agency warns that riverbed erosion and damage caused during last year’s floods could create unpredictable local flood risks during this spring refresh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/evacuation-orders-issued-near-terrace-as-skeena-river-threatens-to-flood-small-communities-1.6478501 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

