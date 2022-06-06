Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened a wider bombing and shelling campaign Sunday if the United States sends longer-range missiles to Ukraine, while rejecting President Biden’s already advanced short-range missiles. has promised as nothing new.
Putin threatens wider bombing if Ukraine acquires longer-range missiles
Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces were anxiously awaiting the delivery of the M142 High Mobility Artillery Missile Systems, commonly known as HIMARS, hoping they could help change the tide in their attempt to maintain at least part of the area. where the fiercest, street-to-street battles now rage in and around the city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine.
What you need to know about Severodonetsk, the Ukrainian city that Russia wants to seize
Ukrainian forces reported increasing progress over the weekend in that battle, saying they controlled half of the strategically important and symbolic city, up from 30 percent reported earlier this week. The claims could not be independently verified.
Even if Ukraine is making profits there, Russia reportedly controls about 80 percent of the wider area, Donbas, where it created two republics of the Luhansk and Donetsk peoples, which it claimed were escaping when it invaded the region in 2014. Currently Battle is a continuation of the fighting between the two sides since then.
Russian forces have hit Severodonetsk with artillery, causing heavy damage to the east that is causing massive casualties to Ukrainian forces.
Severodonetsk, Lysychansk and Donetsk are the three cities that Russia needs to declare victory in the Donbas and to fully control the region. But the Donetsk River, which flows through eastern Ukraine, continues to be an obstacle to the advance of Russian troops on Lysychansk, across the river, and into Donetsk.
Russian forces were blowing up bridges to prevent Ukraine from bringing in reinforcements or aid, said Serhiy Haidai, Luhansk regional governor. Both sides have fought for control of the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway, a vital supply route.
In a Telegram post on Sunday, Haidai said dozens of people had been rescued from the region where thousands of residents have fled, but many remain isolated.
Extracted from hell 66 people were evacuated from Lysychansk, including six children, he said. In silence. No announcement. We drove through the bomb shelters.
The evacuation photos showed staff assisting the fleeing residents, many of them elderly, as they picked up everything they could carry and boarded the yellow buses with curtains covering the windows.
The situation is the new, grim reality for Ukraine more than 100 days after the war, as it shocked the world with early successes, particularly the defense of the capital, Kiev. After that, Russia turned its full attention and could mainly to the east.
Putin reminded Kiev on Sunday that it was very close to devastating bombing, if not capture. Ministry of Defense of Russia claiming that rocket attacks on Kiev on Sunday morning destroyed tanks sent to Ukraine by supporting countries. Tanks and other equipment were stored in a repair facility on the outskirts of Kiev, the ministry said.
Earlier Sunday, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said two neighborhoods were hit, leaving one person hospitalized. The missiles were fired by Russian Tu-95 bombers over the Caspian Sea, according to preliminary information provided by Command of the Ukrainian Air Force.
It was the first time in more than a month that Russian missiles had targeted Kiev.
Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, said in a live Ukrainian television broadcast on Sunday that one of Kiev the attacks hit one military target while the other damaged civilian infrastructure. But he also denied Russia’s claims of destroyed tanks at the railway car facility.
Ukraine has said new missile systems sent by the United States are essential to repel advances in the eastern part of the country, where Russian forces have tried to surround neighboring Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which Ukrainian officials were still evacuating over the weekend.
In an interview reported by Tass, Putin was quoted as saying that those shipments would not change anything, as they would only replace missiles of the same range, 40 to 70 km (about 27 to 43 miles.) shipped from the United States The United States has a radius of about 45 miles. The US-delivered Howitzer M777s currently in use in Ukraine have a range of about 18 miles.
There is nothing new about this, Putin is said to have said.
But if longer-range systems are introduced, we will draw the right conclusions from this and use our weapons, which we have enough, to hit those objects that we have not yet hit, Putin said. He did not specify where or what these new targets would be.
The US protects the supply of advanced missile systems in Ukraine
The fuss over additional arms shipments has only one purpose: to drag out the armed conflict as much as possible, Putin told the state-run Russia-1 television channel, from which Tass participated.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the troops on the front line in the southeastern region of Zaporizhia, his office announced on Sunday.
Zelenskys Office DESCRIBED visit as a business trip during which he met with troops and police forces. Oleksandr Starukh, who heads the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, said nearly 60 per cent of the area territory is temporarily occupied by Russian troops and fighting is taking place in some parts, according to Zelenskys’s office.
Fighting cut off electricity to 77 settlements in the region, according to Starukh, who noted that 2,700 infrastructure facilities had been destroyed but 700 had been rebuilt.
Zelenskys’s office said it had received reports that Russian forces in parts of Kherson and Zaporizhia had begun distributing Russian passports to residents, and that a Moscow-backed administration occupying Zaporizhia signed a decree nationalizing Ukrainian government-owned properties.
Kim Bellware and Akilah Johnson reported from Washington, D.C. David Walker and Julian DuPlain from London.
