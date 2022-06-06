Lionel Messi scores all five goals when Argentina beat Estonia in an international friendly in Pamplona.





Lionel Messi scored all five goals as Argentina beat Estonia in an international friendly on Sunday night. The seven-time Golden Ball winner becomes the first Argentine player to score five goals in a match since Jose Manuel Moreno against Ecuador in 1942. Messi scored his first goal of the evening at the Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, ​​Spain from the penalty spot in the eighth minute, throwing his point into the bottom corner. football Man Utd’s son, Messi and locker room – The Warm-Ups season’s latest awards 20/05/2022 NEW 11:57 Argentina continued to dominate against the team positioned in 110th place in the FIFA world rankings and Messi snatched second in the first half of the first half. The PSG striker was stopped on a pass by Papu Gomez and shot into the top corner from close range. Two minutes after the second half and Messi sealed a hat-trick with another simple finish, as he faced the cross of right defender Nahuel Molina and came back from empty distance. Messi’s fourth came in the 71st minute, beating goalkeeper Matvei Igonen before closing his end. The 34-year-old then ended his evening in style by scoring Argentina’s fifth and final goal five minutes later when he shot in a jump after Paulo Dybala had seen a blocked shot. Messi’s 86 goals for Argentina make him the fourth best scorer in the history of international men’s football. He surpasses Ferenc Puskas of Hungary (84 goals) and behind only Mokhtar Dahari of Malaysia (89), Ali Daei of Iran (109) and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (117). The result closes a productive week for Argentina, who beat European champions Italy 3-0 in the Finalissima at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. League ‘Too much has been done’ – Mourinho’s toxic relationship played a role in Guardiola’s departure from Barca, says Pique 13/05/2022 TIME 09:28 Champions League “Give him the Golden Ball!” – Ozil, Ferdinand supports Benzema for award 27/04/2022 TIME 08:30

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/football/international-friendlies/2022/lionel-messi-scores-all-five-goals-as-argentina-thrash-estonia-in-an-international-friendly-in-pampl_sto8979474/story.shtml

