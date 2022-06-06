Chinese fighter jet “crashes” Australian plane near the South China Sea, claims Canberra



Seoul, South Korea

CNN

–



An aggressive maneuver by Chinese fighter jets endangered the crew of an Australian reconnaissance aircraft while patrolling near the South China Sea, the Australian Ministry of Defense claimed on Sunday.

The Chinese J-16 was towed along with the Australian P-8 while on a routine reconnaissance mission in international airspace last month before launching flames and hulls that entered at least one of the engines of Australian aircraft, the Australian minister said. Richard Marles Defense.

Military aircraft typically emit hulls, usually small aluminum or zinc strips, as a deliberate countermeasure to confuse missiles, but they can also use it to sabotage pursuing aircraft.

In a statement, the Australian Ministry of Defense described the meeting as a dangerous maneuver that posed a security threat to the P-8 aircraft and its crew.

J-16 aircraft flew very close to the side of the P-8 flying close to the side, fired, Marles tha Australias 9News in a television interview.

The J-16 then accelerated and cut off the P-8 nose, placing itself in front of the P-8 at a very close distance.

At that moment she released a hull clutch, which contained small pieces of aluminum, some of which were inserted into the engine of the P-8 aircraft. It is clear that this is very dangerous, Marles said.

When swallowed, the hull can damage the edges of aircraft engines and in extreme cases can even close it, said Peter Layton, a former Australian Air Force officer who is now a fellow at the Griffith Asia Institute.

While the P-8 could only operate with one of its two engines, the alleged incident would have forced it to return to base, effectively ending its patrol, Layton said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government had raised the issue with Beijing.

“It was not certain, what happened and we made the right representations to the Chinese government expressing our concern,” Albanese said.

The Australian aircraft was flying in accordance with international law, exercising the right to freedom of navigation and flight in international waters and airspace, he said.

CNN has asked the Chinese government to comment on the Australian allegations.

This is the second time in a week that Chinese planes have been accused of endangering other military reconnaissance flights.

On Wednesday, Canada said Chinese warplanes attacked its reconnaissance aircraft enforcing United Nations sanctions against North Korea.

In some cases, Chinese fighter jets approached so close that the Canadian aircraft had to change course to avoid a collision, the Canadian Armed Forces said.

In those interactions, PLAAF aircraft did not adhere to international air safety standards, said Dan Le Bouthillier, chief of media relations for the Canadian Armed Forces.

Tensions between China and Australia have been heating up for most of this year.

In February, Australia claimed that a Chinese warship used a laser to illuminate an Australian P-8 in waters off the country’s north coast. Running a laser at an aircraft could impair pilots’ eyesight and put the aircraft at risk, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

The Australian government called that act dangerous and reckless.

But Beijing said the Australian allegations were untrue and that its warship was acting in accordance with international law. She accused Australia of maliciously spreading false information about China.

China and Australia have also been at odds over Beijing ‘s efforts to pursue new security agreements with a number of Pacific island nations that have been Australia’ s close partners in the past.

There have been other close encounters between Chinese and foreign fighter jets over the years.

The worst of these occurred in 2001, when a Chinese fighter jet collided with a US Navy reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea.

In that case, the pilot of the Chinese F-8 fighter was killed and the American plane had to make an emergency landing on the island of Chinas Hainan. The 24 American crew members were held on the Chinese island for 11 days before their release.