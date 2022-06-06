Rain rain update Sunday evening; there is no summer heat this week





Walking along the Minnehaha creek in Minnetonka on Friday, I was reminded that the liveliest vegetables of the year occur with the new spring season growing. It was nice to see some sunshine on Sunday when the official height of the Twin Cities was 71 degrees. This is 5 degrees colder than our June 5 average in the subway area. Temperature trends Monday heights will be in the 1960s in most of western and northern Minnesota, with the 70 lowest in the Twin Cities subway area of ​​south-central and southeast Minnesota: Monday maximum forecasts National Weather Service The heights of the metro area of ​​the twin cities are forecast to be in the low 70s on Tuesday, then around 70 on Wednesday followed by the lowest years of the ’70s on Thursday and Friday. We can see some of the top 70s next Saturday. The NWS Climate Forecast Center shows a slight trend toward warmer-than-normal temperatures in south and central west Minnesota for the period June 13 through June 19: Temperature forecast from 13 to 19 June NWS Climate Forecast Center Chance of rain in some areas on Sunday evening and overnight In parts of Iowa there will be strong to strong thunderstorms Sunday evening and overnight Sunday evening. Rainy seasons, with some storms involved, are forecast for most of distant southern Minnesota and southern Wisconsin for the same time period. Scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible in the Twin Cities subway area and downtown Wisconsin Sunday evening and overnight Sunday night. Spotted shower areas are also possible in central and northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. There may be some continuous early Monday morning rainfall in parts of southeastern Minnesota and west Wisconsin. A forecast pattern shows several showers moving in central western Minnesota late Monday afternoon. You can hear updated weather information for Minnesota and West Wisconsin on the Minnesota Public Radio NewsThe networkand you can view updated weather information on MPR Newslive weather blog. Flooding of the river basin with rain International Falls, Minnesota recorded its wettest meteorological spring (March to May) this year: This total rainfall includes rain plus the water content of more than 32 inches of snow that International Falls counted this spring. Extremely wet spring led to flooding in most of the Rainy River basin, where some flood warnings continue: Flood warnings are in shades of green National Weather Service Here is a summary of flood conditions in the Rainy River Basin: Flooding of the river basin with rain National Weather Service NWS Rainy River BasinYOURthere is additional information on floods. Rainy Lake reached a new record high on Friday: Voyageurs National Park has closed the boat launch to the Rain Lake Visitor Center due to flooding. Photo courtesy of Voyageurs National Park Journalist Dan Kraker and other MPR News staff compiled a detailed description of the floods that residents of the region are facing. Programming note You can listen to my weather updates live on MPR News at 7:35 am, 9:35 am and 4:39 pm every Saturday and Sunday. You enable MPR News. Individual donations stand behind the clarity in coverage by our journalists across the state, the stories that connect us and the conversations that offer perspectives. Help MPR remain a resource that unites Minnesota. Donate today. A $ 17 gift makes the difference.

