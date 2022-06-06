Scott Vincent wins at Slaley Hall as Travis Smyth wins LIV | Golf News





Scott Vincent, who won the Mizuno Open at the Japan tournament last Sunday, won a final round of 66 at Slaley Hall to finish in 12th place below the level; Vincent was a shot in front of Travis Smyth of Australia, who scratched the 72nd hole.







Scott Vincent poses with the England International Series trophy after the victory Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent secured consecutive victories with victory in the England International Series, the first event of the Asian tournament taking place in the UK. Vincent, who won the Mizuno Open at the Japan tournament last Sunday, scored a final 66 round at Slaley Hall to finish in 12th place, a shot ahead of Australia’s Travis Smyth, who scored the hole. of the 72nd. Smyth had the consolation of securing one of the two places offered to the top winners, who were otherwise not excluded, at the $ 20 million LIV Golf Invitational event at the Centurion Club from June 9-11. India’s Viraj Madappa, who finished sixth, took the next place as Vincent was one of the few players above him in the leaderboard already in the Centurion arena. South Africa Ian Snyman, Australian Kevin Yuan and Itthipat Buranatanyarat of Thailand also qualified through an international Merit Accumulated Merit Order. Former world number one Dustin Johnson heads the controversial Saudi-backed event, with one place left on the 48-player field. Six-time top winner Phil Mickelson remains heavily tied to the project, despite his explosive comments about Saudi Arabia and the PGA tournament that led LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman to abandon plans for a 14-event league and schedule just eight events in 2022. . Get the best prizes and book a round at one of 1700 courses in the UK and Ireland

