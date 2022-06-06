International Judo in Georgia – Today News Post





In international judo, the third day of the Tbilisi Grand Slam was another strong blow to host Georgia as the heavyweights increased. At -90kg, Beka Gviniashvili was on fire, a combination of clever moves and raw power gave the Georgian a place in the final against Krisztian Toth, and once there another shot gave him Arin. It was a fantastic show of sport, displaying the typical Judo values ​​of friendship and respect, raising the thirsty crowd to honor two great warriors. The President of the Georgian Judo Federation, Giorgi Atabegashvili awarded the medals. The Wagnerian Climb Current world champion -78 kg, Anna Maria Wagner continued her brilliant return to the race, with her uchi-mata on screen crossing her way through the preliminary. The Gemanian judoka faced former world champion Mayra Aguiar of Brazil in the final, where her determination and push gave her a decisive victory. Wagner has not lost a fight in the Judo World Tournament since he became World Champion. She was honored with her medal by IJF Event Director, Dr. Lisa Allan. I think we will see in the World. So I hope in the World Cup, I am at 100% and then we will see, said Wagner after her victory. One of Georgia’s strongest categories is at -100 kg, with Onise Saneblidze always at the top of this fiercely competitive category. And on this occasion, he finally got up to take his first Grand Slam Gold. In the final, it was the biggest take that distinguished him in the minds of the local crowd. He was awarded the medal by the Vice President of the Georgian Judo Federation, Tamaz Naveriani I can not even describe this feeling, “explained a happy Saneblidze.” Because of these emotions, you can see how much the Georgian people love Judo. Many thanks to them for the fantastic support and this fantastic atmosphere here in the gym. of Tbilisi. In the +78 kg Frances Julia Tolofua threw Nihel Cheikh Rouhou from Tunisia to receive the Gold Medal, receiving her honors from the IJF Director of Education and Training, Mohamed Meridja. Zaalishvili steals the show In the +100 kg category, last year heavyweight winner Gela Zaalishvili defended his title with a phenomenal style. The stadium was filled with the deafening shouts of adored Georgian fans, an absolutely incredible way to end the epic tournament. The medals were awarded by the chief director of the IJF arbitrators, Armen Bagdasarov. A fantastic element of the Tbilisi Grand Slam is that the local nation can stand at the top of the podium with pride and make a spectacular show at the same time.

