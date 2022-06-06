Terminal 1 parking closes at San Diego International Airport





SAN DIEGO Large construction for San Diego International Airport opposite Terminal 1 will start on Sunday and will last until the end of 2024, airport officials announced. Inbound traffic was often stopped and headed towards San Diego International Airport on Sunday, and is likely to recur frequently in the near future. Terminal One parking lot is closed, with demolition scheduled for June 15th. This is part of a massive face change and enlargement project that will take place over the next few years. Airport Authority spokeswoman Larisa Casillas advised: “Go here early; leave; or take an alternative transport to the airport, then it will not be such a headache.” Carnell Allen was an airline passenger who ran into trouble “They closed the car park and I had no choice but to park here to put my bags for early check-in. Now I’m getting a ticket, now, as We talk, “Right there. The black car with the lights on!” said Allen. He moved his car off the board before retreating, but he had a ticket under the blade of his eraser. Terminal One parking will be replaced by a five-storey car park. This will feature two sky bridges and an outdoor seating area overlooking downtown San Diego and the bay. Casillas noted that there will also be terminal boats. “Say, for example, if you are flying from terminal one and you had to park in terminal two, take the terminal cycle and you will be here in a few minutes.” Dates to remember Parking will be significantly reduced this summer. Terminal 1 Lot is closed to incoming traffic and all vehicles remaining in the lot will have to leave by June 14, according to the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. From June 15, the Terminal 1 car park will be permanently closed. Also on June 15, the pedestrian bridge opposite Terminal 1 that currently leads pedestrians to the T1 car park and the land transport island will be permanently closed and replaced by a new walkway in front of Terminal 1. Work will pave the way for a new Terminal 1 Parking Plaza expected to open by the end of 2024, as well as a new airport road that will divert traffic west from Harbor Drive to the airport property. Some of the authority’s suggestions include making early parking reservations at San Diego International Airport Websiteusing public transportation including free San Diego Flyer last mile transportation or pick-up or drop-off. Starting in early July, passengers can expect additional construction impacts at the terminal. SEE RELATED: SANDAG plans a new transit hub to get people to San Diego Airport faster (April 2022).

