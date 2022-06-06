South Korea, US launch eight missiles in response to North Korea





Seven were fired from South Korea and one from the US, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, who said they demonstrated that “even if North Korea provokes with missiles from multiple countries, (South Korea and the US have) the ability and readiness to strike immediately with precision ”.

North Korea launched eight short-range ballistic missiles from multiple locations into the waters east of the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who called the actions a “serious provocation that undermines peace and stability not only of the Korean Peninsula but also of the international community ”.

The missile swap comes as North Korea intensifies its provocations in the region, amid heightened concerns that Pyongyang is preparing a nuclear test.

He also follows a shift in tone toward North Korea’s aggression in Seoul following the election of new South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office on May 10th. Yoon has done consistently stressed his harsher stance on North Korea and the desire to strengthen the South’s military – a departure from its predecessor Moon Jae-in, who had promoted peaceful dialogue and reconciliation.

The president vowed to respond “firmly and harshly” to North Korean provocations during a speech marking South Korea Remembrance Day on Monday. North Korea’s launch on Sunday is the third test of its missile since the start of Yoon’s term and the 17th this year. Pyongyang’s previous departure came on May 25 when US President Joe Biden was returning to the US after a trip to Asia. Biden’s trip included a stop in Seoul, during which the US president and his South Korean counterpart agreed to begin discussions on the possible resumption and expansion of joint military exercises that had been halted under his predecessor Donald Trump. The U.S. and South Korea also launched missiles in response to North Korea’s May 25 missile launch. Including Monday’s launch, South Korea has responded three times this year, after a hiatus since 2017. On both sides, missile launches are seen as a show of force and do not target specific targets. Rockets usually land at sea. North Korea’s final launch came a day after the South Korean and U.S. navies completed a combined three-day exercise in the waters off Japan’s Okinawa, the South Korean military confirmed to CNN. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also “strongly protested” North Korea’s latest release, telling reporters Sunday that it was a clear violation of UN resolutions, while Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi called it “unprecedented” and confirmed at least six, but possibly more, missiles. shot by North Korea had fallen outside Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone. On Sunday, the U.S. Armed Forces and the Japan Self-Defense Forces also conducted a joint exercise following multiple North Korean missile launches, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Public Relations Department said. U.S. and Japanese forces conducted a “bilateral ballistic missile defense exercise” to “demonstrate the US-Japan alliance’s readiness to respond to regional threats,” the statement said. The Japan Joint Chiefs of Staff said the exercise reaffirmed the readiness of both forces, “demonstrating the close cooperation between Japan and the United States in addressing the ballistic missile threat and further strengthening the Japan-US alliance.”

CNN Blake Essig and Emi Jozuka in Tokyo contributed to this story.

