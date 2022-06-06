Australia’s ‘dual-track’ education system is failing young students with disabilities, lawyers say

Georgina Moodie knows how difficult it can be to find the right school for a child with a disability.

As the sole parent of the two boys, she has twice decided that their education “was not working”.

Both boys, who were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders, began their schooling in regular public schools.

On special occasions, Ms. Moodie relocated them to specific educational settings and saw a “major” change in their teaching.

“Until you have had a child with special needs, it is very difficult to understand how you feel about them,” Moodie said.

“It’s so isolating and so hard sometimes.”

Her youngest son, Will, started local elementary school, but the first six months were a “nightmare.”

Georgina’s sons, Tom (left) and Will (right), both began their education in regular public schools. ( ABC News: Fletcher Yeung )

“Autism is a disorder of sensory processing, and a classroom in elementary school is like [a train]station at rush hour, “Ms. Moodie said.

“Will just did not cope with the noise and interaction, socially he did not fit in at all.”

Ms. Moodie said the regular school did not have the resources to treat the children like her son.

“Will once he left they would lose him on the street,” Ms. Moodie said.

“He was going to have a fusion in the classroom and they didn’t know how to handle it.”

Students with disabilities ‘really fail’ from the system

Will’s experience is often reflected throughout the education system in Australia.

A five-day session of the royal disability commission this week will review the experiences of children and young people with disabilities in a variety of school settings, including special schools.

Many attorneys, like Mary Sayers, Executive Director of Children and Youth with Disabilities Australia (CYDA), prefer to see the end of a “dual” system.

Ms. Sayers will testify to the investigation that the current system “planted impediments.”

“We have a system that supports students in mainstream schools or in segregated environments where they are segregated from their non-disabled peers,” she said.

“The education system is really failing students with disabilities if you have inclusive education, it’s a really great way to start with an inclusive society.”

After six months that Will was struggling in a regular school, Ms. Moodie felt that her only alternative was to transfer her to Sir Eric Woodward School in St Ives, north of Sydney, a special school run by the NSW Department of Education .

An individualized curriculum was developed for Will not only for his academic goals but also for personal development.

Mary Sayers says Australia is the reason for achieving a fully inclusive education system. ( ABC News: Patrick Stone )

Ms Moodie said this had given Will “coping strategies” for his “very short insurance”.

“He has come so far over the four years at Sir Eric, he is understood, valued, involved, accepted and known,” Ms Moodie said.

“It does not mean that we do not have difficulties yet, but you face a challenge in behavior and there is only understanding.”

“A form of segregation”

According to a 2020 report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, 1 in 10 school children in Australia lives with a disability, with 380,000 children aged 5-18 with disabilities attending primary or secondary school.

Nearly 89 per cent of them attend regular schools and the rest attend one of Australia’s nearly 500 special schools.

But Ms Sayers argues that segregation of students in mainstream and special schools is “a form of segregation” as defined by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

“We need to transform our education system so that all students are included alongside their peers without disabilities in education,” she said.

Ms. Sayers wants the royal commission and the Albanian government to commit to a 10-year plan for inclusive education.

“It’s not just about mainstreaming, because the current system is not working well,” she said.

“It’s not a real choice if you can not go to your local school because you are being expelled and being told there is not enough funding if your child needs extra support.”

Ms Sayers said she did not blame the parents who sent their children to special schools.

“There is no judgment on that because we do not yet have the inclusive education we want in this country.”

“He was like another child”

While attending home school in closure in 2020, Ms. Moodie discovered that her eldest son, Tom, who was in the middle of his 5th year at a regular elementary school, was behind his peers.

“I realized there were big gaps in his education,” Ms. Moodie said.

“I mean I knew he had autism, but honestly, I felt like I had neglected him.”

She applied for Tom to attend Sir Eric Woodward School for his final year of primary education.

“He was really nervous about going there, change or something like that is very difficult for him,” Ms. Moodie said.

“But [when he got there]he was like a different child.

GeorginaMoodie twice ruled that Tom and Will’s education “was not working.” ( ABC News: Fletcher Yeung )

Tom is now at Pittwater High School, north of Sydney, where he receives teaching support through the Cabrananga Special Education Unit.

“He does some ordinary classes in math, science and technology,” Ms. Moodie said.

“He is happy, that’s the important thing.”

Mrs. Moodie has been president of the Parents and Citizens Association at Sir Eric Woodward School since mid-2021.

Asked about “inclusive” education, Ms Moodie said in her experience that there should be a “dramatic” change in mainstream schools in terms of “resources and understanding”.

“I think choice is essential,” Ms. Moodie said.

“Unfortunately, society is not particularly embracing, inclusive or accepting of disability.”