The US sparks controversy over the guest list at the America’s Summit

Heads of state from across America will gather in Los Angeles next week for a summit that has been overshadowed by its construction by arguments over who should be invited, who can boycott the event and what it can achieve.

The US government says President Joe Biden will make an important statement on migration at the US Summit and the meeting will focus on five topics: democratic governance; health and resilience to pandemics; clean energy; measures to tackle climate change and digital transformation.

Washington will promote a new economic agenda for America, and Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to unveil a climate and energy initiative for the Caribbean, where island nations are particularly vulnerable to climate change.

But at a pre-summit conference, US officials did not mention new trade and investment initiatives, which is what most Latin American governments are demanding. During his election campaign, Biden promised American voters that he would not sign any new trade agreements “until we have made large investments here at home, in our workers and in our communities.”

Moreover, by 1 June, Biden’s senior advisor for the Western Hemisphere Juan González acknowledged that the summit guest list had not yet been determined.

“We still have some final considerations,” he told a news conference, declining to discuss whether any of Cuba, Nicaragua or Venezuela’s left-wing authoritarian governments would be invited.

Washington says it wants only Democratic leaders to participate, implying that none of these three regimes will be on the guest list. But it has provoked a backlash from other countries in the region, particularly Mexico, the U.S.’s most important ally in the region.

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has said that all governments on the American continent should be invited regardless of their political lines. He has threatened to boycott the summit and has been backed by leaders of several smaller countries.

López Obrador has not yet confirmed his participation. González said Washington had “very respectful and active talks with Mexico” on the issue.

Some in attendance, such as Argentina’s Alberto Fernández and Chile’s Gabriel Boric, have criticized Washington’s limited list of invitations, while Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in the Caribbean, said the US was “guilty of bad. behaviors. ”He said he would not go.

This will be the ninth summit of the American continent. Usually, all nations except communist Cuba are invited and most of the leaders attend, although Donald Trump skipped the last summit in Peru in 2018 as US president. His vice president Mike Pence took his place.

For a while it seemed that Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro could boycott next week’s summit. He was close to Trump, has not yet met with Biden, and his government dragged its feet in recognition of Biden’s 2020 election victory.

“I was inclined not to show up. “Given the size of Brazil, I can not go there just for a picture,” Bolsonaro said last month before hitting the US president. “I met him at the G20. [summit of leading economic nations] and he passed away as if I did not exist, but that is how he treated everyone. “

It’s time for the US to put some meat on the bones of some of the promises it has made

Only after the US promised Bolsonaro a bilateral meeting with Biden next week did the Brazilian president agree to leave.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei is another possible absence. He said last month he would not attend after the US sanctioned the country’s attorney general, accusing him of corruption. Since then, however, the Guatemalan foreign ministry has said the president could go to Los Angeles.

The United States has neither confirmed nor denied that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has been invited. Washington regards him – and not President Nicolás Maduro – as the country’s legitimate leader, and yet González and other senior US officials flew to Venezuela recently to talk to Maduro.

The dispute over the guest list threatens to cast a shadow over the meeting at a time when many Latinos feel that the US has seceded from their region. China has already overtaken the US to become the largest trading partner for Brazil, Chile and Peru and a major source of investment for other nations.

“Perhaps the biggest challenge in the region is the feeling that America just is not engaged, that we just do not care,” U.S. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said at a U.S. Senate hearing last month.

“Many of these [Latin American] countries come to us and say: ‘Look, we do not want to make investment deals with the Chinese, but they show up with a lot of money, no strings attached, and you guys offer no alternative’.

Rebecca Bill Chavez, director of the Inter-American Dialogue think tank in Washington, said Friday that it was “time for the United States to put some meat into the bones of some of the promises that have been made.”

“There has been talk of news [infrastructure] “projects are going to the region, but there has been very little action,” she told a conference. “We have also heard a lot about proximity. Let’s hope the administration can really provide some concrete examples of how it will do this.

“It’s a really critical opportunity for the administration. . . “There was a lot of expectation when Biden took over the presidency that more priority would be given to the region as a whole.”

This will be the first US summit the US has hosted since 1994, when the Clinton administration hosted the inaugural event. At the time, many Latin American nations had recently turned to democracy and there was a sense of dynamism in the region.

“The world certainly does not seem to be going backwards, when democracy was growing, the Soviet Union had collapsed, Oil [the North American Free Trade Agreement] “It was just signed and there was a lot of optimism about a Free Trade Agreement for the United States,” said Tim Kaine, chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere.

Like Rubio, Cain said successive American governments had turned their backs on Latin America. “US secretaries of state fly east and west all the time,” he said. “They do not fly that much north and south.”

Additional reporting by Christine Murray in Mexico City, Lucinda Elliott in Buenos Aires and Michael Pooler in São Paulo