The U of A International Culture Team recognizes members at the awards ceremony







Photos submitted The University of Arkansas International Culture Team held their annual awards and recognition celebration April 23 at Millar Lodge at the Mount Sequoia Retreat Center, where international students were honored for their work during the school year. “It was a special night honoring and recognizing 50 undergraduate and graduate students from 28 countries,” said Cynthia Smith, organizer for the International Culture Team and assistant communications director for the U of A office of International Students and Scholars. “These dynamic members helped bring the world to campus and community this school year through cultural presentations, demonstrations and performances.” Team members made over 500 presentations at school festivals, campus events, and the northwest Arkansas community. Indonesia was named Country of the Year in recognition of the dedication, enthusiasm and leadership of Indonesian students during this academic year. Below is the list of beneficiaries of special awards and scholarships given at this event: Winner of ICT Scholarships for Outstanding Members: Eva Stefano Caroline

Eva Stefano Caroline Scholarships for outstanding new ICT members: Luciana Rojas Iriarte

Luciana Rojas Iriarte ICT Spirit Award: Firuze Soltani

Firuze Soltani Arkansas Traveler Award by Governor: Abigeal Omolewu, Abril Nina, Ali Meesum, Alvaro Medina, Anatolii Nezgoduk, Andi Asnayanti, Andrea Sierra Mejia, Arineeta Deb, Astrid Gonzalez Moreno, Chengyue Pan, Chuan Yaw Lim, Daphine Akot, Dodi Akorang, Durbo Caroline, Firuze Soltani, France Ravelombola, Gamuchirai Kamwenje, Hyejung Jung, Iana Ruheta Wase, JiWon Yu, Julio Morales Lara, Kisa Matsubara, Luciana Roma. , Maria Jose Omodeo, Mark Michaelis, Motolani N. Matthew, Ngo, Obed Johnson, Ryan Moh, Sandra Decaigny, Shantal Sarmiento, Shemsa Ndahiro Iribagiza, Shivani Merchant, Shu Wen Yeong, Suellen Ayala, Sullany Ayala, Ro Tucker Onishi, Ugo , Vitali Maldonado, Walkiris Mejia Ortega

Winners of ICT Scholarships: Firuze Soltani, Sally Ngo, Astrid Gonzalez Moreno, Shivani Merchant, Trang Do, Julio Morales Lara, Maria Fernanda Mayorga Echeverria, Daphine Akot, Andrea Sierra, Elisangela Pereira de Brito, Arineeta Deb, Uyen Thi My Ho, Vitali France Ravelombola Two members, Uyen Thi My Ho and Alfredo Perez Ramirez, received the ICT Training Completion Certificate, along with 30 others who had previously been recognized. Caitleen Petit and Adedolapo Ogungbire received the International Culture Team Award for their one-semester presentation. In total, over 150 presenters participated in the team this academic year. About the International Culture Team: The International Culture Team is a group of international students, researchers and friends who are eager to share their cultures through presentations, cooking, exhibitions, costumes and performances. The goal of the International Culture Team is to bring the world to our campus and community and to develop a community that seeks to learn from each other. If you would like this team member to visit your class, introduce themselves at a university or community event, contact Cynthia Smith at [email protected] or 479-575-6665

