Climate talks begin in Bonn after war in Ukraine obscures threat of global warming

Negotiators from almost 200 countries will meet in Bonn on Monday for climate talks, tasked with rekindling the momentum to tackle global warming as the Russian invasion of Ukraine eclipses the threat of rising emissions.

The conference will set the stage for a new round of major United Nations talks later this year in Egypt.

It will also be a chance to test the resolve of nations facing a catalog of crises, including escalating climate impacts, geopolitical tensions, bloodshed in Ukraine and the threat of a devastating global food crisis.

“Climate change is not an agenda we can allow to push our global plan,” outgoing UN climate change chief Patricia Espinosa said ahead of the meeting.

She said it was imperative that nations arrive at the UN COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh in November prepared to show that they were taking “bold, concrete steps – backed by specific plans – to deliver the urgent and transformative ambition of the climate that we just have to see before it’s too late ”.

Governments have already recognized that climate change is a serious threat to humanity and the planet, and have advocated immediate action to reduce fossil fuel emissions and prepare for the accelerated effects of warming.

Summarizing this year’s historic climate report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded that any further delays in action “will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to ensure a sustainable and sustainable future” for all”.

But as things go, the world is unlikely to be able to meet the Paris climate deal’s commitment to limit heating “far below” 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

“There is a disconnect between the scientific evidence of the emerging global crisis, of the potential rush towards uncontrollable climate impact, versus inaction,” Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, told AFP.

“This is a deep concern.”

The world has warmed by almost 1.2 degrees Celsius so far – enough to bring a crescendo of deadly heat waves, floods and storms exacerbated by rising seas.

Focus on funding

While the June 6-16 conference in Bonn is a largely technical meeting aimed at preparing for Egypt, there are a number of key issues for debate.

A particular focus will be funding from rich polluters to help developing vulnerable countries that are less responsible for global warming cope with its increasingly wild consequences.

The promise of $ 100 billion a year by 2020 to help them adapt to a warming world has yet to be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, there are growing calls for “loss and damage” funding for countries already hit by devastating climate impacts, with a specific dialogue on the topic scheduled for this week.

The Alliance of Small Island States has warned that the Bonn conference should not be “just another chat room”, calling for a “clear picture” of when and how this funding will be decided.

‘Fragile’ world

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatened to slow down action to combat the climate crisis.

“But I think this war has shown one thing: how fragile the world is in its dependence on fossil fuels,” he added.

The invasion has pushed countries, especially in Europe, to try to support energy supplies. It has also caused rising prices for wheat and fertilizers.

Fears of a food crisis have intensified in recent weeks, with India moving to halt grain exports after March and the hottest April on record – largely blamed for climate change – hit crops.

An opportunity to show political will comes on Wednesday when the European Parliament votes on some of the fiercely debated boards of the broad plan of the “Fit for 55” bloc.

EU member states have set themselves the target of reducing their greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 and achieving carbon neutrality for the continent by 2050.

In May, an analysis by nonprofit groups found that countries in the G20 group of major economies have yet to strengthen their greenhouse gas reduction targets, despite agreeing to review their plans.

Last year in Glasgow, countries made new promises to reduce methane emissions, stop deforestation and other measures that – in addition to existing national carbon cutting promises – could theoretically limit heating below 2 degrees Celsius, Rockstrom said.

But that means the focus in this year’s meetings should be on “responsibility”, he added.

“We are now in the delivery phase.”

