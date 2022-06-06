International
Climate talks begin in Bonn after war in Ukraine obscures threat of global warming
Issued on:
Negotiators from almost 200 countries will meet in Bonn on Monday for climate talks, tasked with rekindling the momentum to tackle global warming as the Russian invasion of Ukraine eclipses the threat of rising emissions.
The conference will set the stage for a new round of major United Nations talks later this year in Egypt.
It will also be a chance to test the resolve of nations facing a catalog of crises, including escalating climate impacts, geopolitical tensions, bloodshed in Ukraine and the threat of a devastating global food crisis.
“Climate change is not an agenda we can allow to push our global plan,” outgoing UN climate change chief Patricia Espinosa said ahead of the meeting.
She said it was imperative that nations arrive at the UN COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh in November prepared to show that they were taking “bold, concrete steps – backed by specific plans – to deliver the urgent and transformative ambition of the climate that we just have to see before it’s too late ”.
Governments have already recognized that climate change is a serious threat to humanity and the planet, and have advocated immediate action to reduce fossil fuel emissions and prepare for the accelerated effects of warming.
Summarizing this year’s historic climate report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded that any further delays in action “will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to ensure a sustainable and sustainable future” for all”.
But as things go, the world is unlikely to be able to meet the Paris climate deal’s commitment to limit heating “far below” 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
“There is a disconnect between the scientific evidence of the emerging global crisis, of the potential rush towards uncontrollable climate impact, versus inaction,” Johan Rockstrom, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, told AFP.
“This is a deep concern.”
The world has warmed by almost 1.2 degrees Celsius so far – enough to bring a crescendo of deadly heat waves, floods and storms exacerbated by rising seas.
Focus on funding
While the June 6-16 conference in Bonn is a largely technical meeting aimed at preparing for Egypt, there are a number of key issues for debate.
A particular focus will be funding from rich polluters to help developing vulnerable countries that are less responsible for global warming cope with its increasingly wild consequences.
The promise of $ 100 billion a year by 2020 to help them adapt to a warming world has yet to be fulfilled.
Meanwhile, there are growing calls for “loss and damage” funding for countries already hit by devastating climate impacts, with a specific dialogue on the topic scheduled for this week.
The Alliance of Small Island States has warned that the Bonn conference should not be “just another chat room”, calling for a “clear picture” of when and how this funding will be decided.
‘Fragile’ world
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week warned that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatened to slow down action to combat the climate crisis.
“But I think this war has shown one thing: how fragile the world is in its dependence on fossil fuels,” he added.
The invasion has pushed countries, especially in Europe, to try to support energy supplies. It has also caused rising prices for wheat and fertilizers.
Fears of a food crisis have intensified in recent weeks, with India moving to halt grain exports after March and the hottest April on record – largely blamed for climate change – hit crops.
An opportunity to show political will comes on Wednesday when the European Parliament votes on some of the fiercely debated boards of the broad plan of the “Fit for 55” bloc.
EU member states have set themselves the target of reducing their greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 and achieving carbon neutrality for the continent by 2050.
In May, an analysis by nonprofit groups found that countries in the G20 group of major economies have yet to strengthen their greenhouse gas reduction targets, despite agreeing to review their plans.
Last year in Glasgow, countries made new promises to reduce methane emissions, stop deforestation and other measures that – in addition to existing national carbon cutting promises – could theoretically limit heating below 2 degrees Celsius, Rockstrom said.
But that means the focus in this year’s meetings should be on “responsibility”, he added.
“We are now in the delivery phase.”
(AFP)
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220606-climate-talks-start-in-bonn-as-ukraine-war-overshadows-threat-of-global-warming
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Cricket: the power of sports webinar June 6, 2022
- Google told Australian politicians to pay $ 515,000 for vulnerable YouTube videos June 6, 2022
- NSW removes consent ad on TikTok due to actors’ inappropriate background June 6, 2022
- Technology-backed skills enter new frontiers June 6, 2022
- Bollywood’s Oscars return from pandemic hiatus in Abu Dhabi June 6, 2022