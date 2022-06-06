Innovation, Change and the next 70 years

Queen Elizabeth II has now sat on the throne for 70 years, a historic moment celebrated across the UK and the Commonwealth this past weekend. Much has changed in those seven decades. And as the world now faces war, inflation, an impending recession, and ongoing challenges from the global COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps it’s worth asking, where are we going to destroy where your 70-year-old law firm will be?

Law firms are significantly slow to change, but these days it will be hard to find a firm that does not claim to embrace innovation. Some are more successful than others, but most realize that to ensure longevity and to be successful in a highly competitive industry like the law, innovation is essential.

Of course, innovation does not follow a straight line and mistakes are more common than most want to admit. This is what Jessica Seah discovered when she reported it glamorous story about the recent $ 40 billion collapse of Terra Lunastablecoin that lost bond to the dollar last month, causing investors to lose millions of dollars.

The crypto industry is angry and lawsuits are coming, Jess writes, though it is unclear whether investors will have much opportunity in what remains a largely unregulated industry. Cryptocurrency can be dangerous, but many argue that its benefits make the risk worthwhile. Even Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who used the stablecoin collapse to warn retail investors against investing in cryptocurrencies, acknowledged that digital currency could transform finances.

Lawyers told Jess that this puzzle illustrates the growing pain of cryptocurrencies, but Luna’s fall does not sound like the death knell for all digital assets. They had a unique product that failed, Benjamin Bai, chief legal officer at digital asset firm Amber Group, told Luna creators. But it still does not change the fact that it was a great invention.

Also on the innovation front, digital tokens are emerging as a third asset class in M&A deals, along with money and equity, Norton Rose Fulbrights global digital transformation co-leader Nick Abrahams. said Christopher Niesche. And lawyers will increasingly need to know how to manage them, he said. The Sydney-based tech advocate, who is also an innovator, entrepreneur and futurist, believes the use of digital arguments will become widespread over time. Young lawyers with the right expertise in the NFT and crypto have a massive opportunity, he says, as they will be needed more and more.

But the love of innovation, at least in the legal world, can be driving firms in the wrong direction. In fact, the head of innovation at one of Canada’s largest law firms is calling for a ban on the term legal innovation. This is not because she is against innovation, of course, but because she believes many have lost sight of what innovation means. Law.com Internationals writes Gail Cohen that Judith McKay, McCarthy Ttrault’s lead client and innovation officer, and her colleague David Cohen, who is the firm’s chief executive officer, have found that the legal industry is focusing on innovation for the sake of innovation. , rather than looking for creative ways to drive value for customers.

And McKay and Cohen are not alone. Chris Bentley, managing director of the Toronto-based Incubator Innovation Legal Zone, told Gail that there is often so much focus on technology that sometimes all that is needed is a simple solution to help lawyers and their clients achieve their goals. faster and more affordable. True innovation, the three say, is not necessarily about new, innovative technology, but instead about delivering new products, services and approaches to customers in previously unforeseen ways, often with improvements. growing in existing products.

And while law firms may think they are embracing innovation, most are hampered by their structure, Bentley said. Their traditional approach to profit sharing means they are less likely to use the revenue for research and development, he said. Therefore, they do not achieve much. Firms that have set up ancillary businesses that focus on legal solutions for clients are more likely to succeed, he said. This seems to be what Norton Rose Fulbright had in mind. The firm said last week is opening a legal technology subsidiary designed to provide a home dedicated to legal technology development, as well as collaborations with external legal technology providers and alternative legal service providers.

Finally, even the most feared and respected privacy lawyer (depending on who you are) Max Schrems says he may not need to file so many complaints against companies that violate the General Data Protection Regulation, commonly known as GDPREuropes that follow the 2018 privacy law, if only local enforcers would use the technology already available to do their job. Instead of automating their enforcement procedures, many do it manually, he told Linda Thompson in an enlightening interview.

Regulators need to think like a startup, wondering how they can use technology to scale a procedure, he said, noting that instead, they run their procedures as if they were in the 18th century. to. Schrems, by the way, told Linda what she thinks it will take to create a culture of compliance when it comes to privacy, not just in Europe, but between Big Tech firms in the US and around the world. I highly recommend you read Linda’s interview with Schrems, which can be accessed here.

Sometimes, by closely observing the legal industry, we encounter that lawyers are considered to be true innovators. Often, this is emphasized in their obituaries, which have reminded me twice recently.

Last week, the legal community suddenly lost Partner Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher and Flom, Scott Simponwho was described by colleagues as a true pioneer. The 65-year-old partner, the co-manager of global transactions, is credited primarily for accepting US law firms as key players in European transactions. Slaughter and Mays’s former partner Christopher Saul called Simpson a truly innovative legal thinker. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher’s retired partner Charlie Geffen described him as a true innovator. You can read the many tributes that were paid to Simpson in the history of Law.com Internationals here.

And two weeks ago, Law.com Internationals Latin America correspondent Amy Guthrie reported this White and Case partner Vicente Corta had died suddenly from a heart attack at age 57. Corta, considered an integral partner of the firm, was widely praised for rescuing Mexico’s banking and pension systems from near-collapse. Former US Ambassador to Mexico Tony Garza, who is now an adviser at the White & Case office in Mexico City, stressed how innovative Corta was, paraphrasing a quote attributed to hockey legend Wayne Gretzky that is considered a metaphor. perfect innovation. He knew how to skate where the ball was going, not where it was, Garza said.

But we do not need to read obituaries to remember where we have been and where we are going. In a week when we have reflected on innovators, longevity and change, we learned this Nigel Boardman, a longtime M&A leader, ended his 49-year career in law after finishing his consultancy at Slaughter and May. The news followed the report that well-known tax partner Steve Edge had withdrawn from the firms partnership, again after nearly 50 years in the firm.

And at Herbert Smith Freehills, former global CEO Mark Rigotti, who retired from the partnership a month ago, announced he was leaving the firm after 26 years to take a leadership role with an Australian business group. Rigotti is credited with overseeing successful integration following the merger of Herbert Smith and Freehills and a period of significant European, African, Asian and American enlargement.

Meanwhile, in the country of Japan, where change historically occurs so rapidly, it often goes unnoticeda new law firm is aspiring to become a power plant in the legal community that has long been dominated by the four major Japanese firms.

Yes, the legal industry is changing.

Another notable change was illustrated this week with the announcement by Herbert Smith Freehillss that it will serve as Chief Legal Advisor for WorldPride 2023, the world’s largest celebration of gay pride. The fact that the global firm would receive such a mandate is not, in itself, a sign of an industry or even a law firm being transformed, nor is it a sign of innovation. But the fact that the firm would proudly announce it and that the announcement would come at the beginning of Pride Month by Justin DAgostino, the openly gay CEO firm says something about how the industry is changing.

Of course, the industry must continue to move, to continue to change, to continue to renew a fact underlined by two stories about women. Law.com International conducted a new study, which found that the top law firms in the UK employ far more women lawyers than men at the internship level, but there is a massive decline in female retention after the three-year post-qualification point . Read the story of Varsha Patels about the findings, which unfortunately are not so surprising for most of the industry, here. Also in Canada, a new report from a legal recruitment firm and the Canadian Association of Corporate Advisors found that there is still a large pay gap between male and female domestic lawyers in Canada.

So like the Queen of England the reign of seven decades has been accomplished with greatness and circumstance, it is a good time to reflect on the changes the legal industry has seen since the mid-20th century and what further changes will come tomorrow, tomorrow and a few decades from now. Please tell me: Where do you imagine your legal office will be after 70 years?