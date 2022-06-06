Wang Center Executive Director: “Global issues are local issues.” | tidings





In 2021, PLUs Wang Center for Global Education added some more important words to its title. It is now the Wang Center for Global and Engaged Community Education. The name change is the result of a merger between the Wang Center and the former Center for Community and Engaged Service. Hispanic and Latin Studies Professor Tamara Williams, Ph.D., has served as executive director of the Wang Center for 10 years and was tasked with overseeing the merger process. First and foremost, she says, it should be noted that this merger occurred during the pandemic and that, during this two-year period, not only has the community-based learning landscape changed, but it will continue to evolve. Furthermore, the pandemic spurred a renewed commitment by PLU to the local community on an ongoing basis. Although the scope of work of the centers has increased since the merger, its core mission remains. We were committed to supporting faculty, students and staff with the resources needed to advance the difference and vision of PLUs for global education, a vision that has always assumed the dynamic intersection of local and global, she explains. Collaborating with departments across campus, Wang Center staff help provide faculty members with development and grant opportunities, manage and coordinate local and international study programs, and produce on-campus events that invite scholars and community leaders to join the PLU campus in engagement with the most pressing issues in the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.plu.edu/news/archive/2022/06/05/tamara-williams-resolute/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos